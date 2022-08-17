Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia's public school system already got a new state Board of Education president last month and a new state schools superintendent last week.

Top leadership changes continued this week. The state Department of Education, which the state superintendent controls day-to-day, has now lost its top lawyer and its assistant superintendent.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

