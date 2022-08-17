Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia's public school system already got a new Board of Education president last month and a new state schools superintendent last week.

Top leadership changes continued this week. The Department of Education, which the state superintendent controls day to day, has now lost its top lawyer and its assistant superintendent.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you