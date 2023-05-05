Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

George C. Weimer closure
George C. Weimer Elementary counselor Sarah Hewett addresses the Kanawha County Board of Education during a Thursday public hearing that ended with the school's closure.

 Josh Ewers | Gazette-Mail

George C. Weimer Elementary School will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, following a unanimous vote by the Kanawha County Board of Education.

The decision to close and demolish Weimer, divide the student population and move them 2.5 miles away into Alban Elementary and 3.5 miles away into Bridgeview Elementary, was reached following an emotional public hearing on the proposal at St. Albans High School Thursday evening.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

