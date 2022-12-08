Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Girl Scouts are able to volunteer and support their communities as part of the new Hospital Helpers program.

The program is a new community service project co-developed and sponsored by the West Virginia University School of Public Health that enables Girl Scouts to collect and donate items in need to health care systems, along with notes of well wishes to children who are spending time in the hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you