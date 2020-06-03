Glenville State picks Mark Manchin, superintendent of Harrison schools, as next president

The Harrison County school system’s superintendent will likely become the next president of Glenville State College.
Mark Manchin, 67, will start July 1 if he signs a contract offered by the Glenville Board of Governors. A spokesman for the college said the full board agreed to hire him Friday, in a voice vote with no nays.
Manchin said “there’s still some discussion of, you know, how the salary is going to look.” But he said he will accept the position.
This will be his first college presidency. He’s become an educational jack-of-all-trades over his more than 40 years in education, which has including teaching in, lawmaking for, leading and even helping build schools.
Manchin, cousin of Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, said he wants to help build a better bridge between K-12 schools and higher education. He said he thinks that connection has been “sorely lacking” and wants to improve communication.
“I’ve always had a desire to make a difference,” he said. “And I see no other field — perhaps short of the medical profession — that can have such an incredible effect on people’s lives. And this is just another avenue for me to have that opportunity.”
But in his latest gig in Harrison, where he’s been superintendent for about six years, the county school system has faced public criticism and a lawsuit over an assistant principal’s treatment of a transgender student.
Manchin has said his school system’s unwritten policy is to deny transgender students access to the restrooms matching their gender identity — despite groups like the American Medical Association supporting that access. He said they can use a private restroom or the bathroom matching their birth sex.
When asked whether he’ll apply that policy at Glenville, he said he doesn’t know what the college’s current policy is.
“I can assure you we will review that,” Manchin said. “And as we have in the past we will do everything to ensure all of our students — regardless of their race, creed, color and sexual orientation — will all be treated fairly and [we] will embrace them and welcome them to Glenville State College.”
For the seven years before he came to Harrison, he was executive director of the state School Building Authority, which provides county school systems significant grants to construct and renovate schools.
Before that, he was superintendent of McDowell County.
He was installed there in 2002 by the state Board of Education, which had taken control of the McDowell schools away from the McDowell Board of Education. County school boards normally hire their own superintendents.
Before McDowell, he was superintendent in Webster County, a business management training director at a Regional Education Service Agency, vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee, and a teacher in Wood and Greenbrier counties.
He has also served on the West Virginia University Board of Governors. He also said he’s been an adjunct professor at WVU and West Virginia State University.