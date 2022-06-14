More than 200 eighth-grade students from across West Virginia entered an exclusive club Tuesday, becoming the latest class of Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.
At a ceremony held at the state Culture Center in Charleston, 221 students were honored for earning the highest scores in their respective counties on the Golden Horseshoe test, which measures their knowledge of West Virginia history.
The 2022 honorees joined a group of more than 15,000 students who have earned the prestigious award throughout the program’s 91-year history. Launched in 1931, the Golden Horseshoe is the longest running program of its kind in the nation.
“You represent West Virginia. You represent what we stand for. You are part of the West Virginia family,” state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch told the honorees who gathered for the first of three ceremonies Tuesday morning.
Elizabeth Blanchard and Clare James were among the Kanawha County students recognized for their achievement.
Blanchard said she practiced for the exam with her classmates, taking online tests in preparation. James said she did most of her studying at home.
“I did a lot of stuff by myself because we didn’t really do anything special in school,” James said.
Blanchard and James both said they were happy to be honored for their accomplishments.
In a recorded statement played during the ceremony, Gov. Jim Justice congratulated the students for their hard work. Last week, Department of Arts, Culture and History curator Randall Reid Smith announced Justice would receive an honorary Golden Horseshoe award Monday during a reunion for past winners.
“I know just one thing. I know how hard you've worked,” Justice said in the recording. “So I congratulate each and every one of you. It's an absolute honor beyond belief to think of the interest that you've taken in the state of West Virginia, the greatest state, hands down, in this nation.”
This year's students were the first to be knighted with the new official Golden Horseshoe sword designed by two Musselman High School students and manufactured by student welders at the James Rumsey Technical Institute.
The retired sword and other submitted sword designs were on display at the Culture Center after the ceremony.
Following tradition, the formal knighting ceremony opened with a recording of a trumpet fanfare composed and directed by Mark Hardman, band director at George Washington High School.
Superintendent Burch then used the sword to tap the shoulders of each student, dubbing them Knights of the Golden Horseshoe. Each student also received a pin in celebration of their accomplishments.
“For these children that received this prestigious award, they join about 15,000 West Virginians who have received this and it's really, really special to the state,” said Burch. “They are some of the best ambassadors West Virginia has.”