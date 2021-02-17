The Republican-dominated West Virginia House of Delegates expanded their private- and home-schooling vouchers bill Wednesday to not only give public money to any family who newly chooses to remove their children from public schools.
Lawmakers approved amending the bill so it would give that money, currently estimated at $4,600 per student, to families who already have their children in private school or home school.
This extra subsidizing of current home- and private-schoolers wouldn’t start until the 2026-27 school year, so current lawmakers won’t have to worry about paying for it.
The amendment was adopted on a voice vote, with nays heard, after Democrats spoke against it. Republicans hold a supermajority in the House, and the state Senate.
The bill is scheduled for passage by the House Thursday. It would then head to the Senate.
Republicans also resoundingly killed Democratic delegates’ proposed amendments to:
• cap the total number of students who could receive the vouchers
• exclude wealthier families from receiving the money, and
• add protections for students from discrimination based on religion and LGBT status.
The vast majority of West Virginia’s private schools are Christian, and students could use the vouchers to attend them. However, without these anti-discrimination protections, these schools will be free to not admit and otherwise discriminate against children who don’t match the school’s religion, or who are gay or transgender.
Before Wednesday’s major amendment, the bill would’ve still allowed every public school student to withdraw and receive funding for alternative education.
Since the funding is only $4,600 per student, many families likely still wouldn’t be able to afford home-schooling, even with that voucher to pay for online programs and other educational expenses. Many private schools also charge above that amount.
Also in the bill, before the amendment, kindergartners could’ve also gone straight into the program without ever entering a public school.
Now, with the amendment, every family in West Virginia would be able to get the voucher money for every child they have — every family except those who choose to keep their kids in public school.