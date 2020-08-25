West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday afternoon that school marching bands will be permitted to perform at extracurricular activities after all. The announcement came after the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission said they’d be barred from performing because of COVID-19.
“Yesterday, the WVSSAC announced that our marching bands would not be able to perform at extracurricular activities this fall,” Justice said Tuesday in a news release. “This decision was made without my input.”
Justice said health officials worked with the SSAC and the Department of Education to develop new guidelines for students in marching band to perform at football games through the upcoming season.
The new guidelines call for designation of a separate seating area for band members (not in the bleachers), a separate seating area for band parents and families, social distancing (a diamond formation is recommended) and face coverings to be worn.
Additional requirements suggest that only the percussion section plays during the game, encourage the use of instrument bell covers and call for separate entrances and exits to the facility for band members and their families.
Justice said keeping students socially distanced and as safe as possible is key.
Wayne High School color guard member Baylee Parsons said the initial ruling made her feel as though members of the organization were “nonessential.”
“Please remember that when you make your posts and comments regarding the decision made by the WVSSAC this evening, they are still taking your children’s interests and feelings into consideration and considering them ‘essential,’” she said. “However, for the parents and fans of marching band members all around the state, their children are being considered ‘nonessential.’ They had already taken away our competitions. The only bit of hope we had left for our season was to perform on the sidelines and at halftime. We want to play, too.”
Many people in Wayne County, as well as statewide, were surprised when news of the initial SSAC guidelines prohibiting band performances at games was released, wondering how it would affect band members.
“Many times, those involved in music -- and arts in general -- are pushed to the bottom and are already struggling to get the same level of attention and recognition of other organizations,” parent Vanessa Moser said. “Being able to perform on the sidelines and at halftime was these kids’ last chance at having a season, and now [that] decision has made some of them feel as though they are ‘nonessential.’ They are using the same terminology that we as adults have been using throughout this pandemic to show that they feel like band is being considered not as important as other organizations.”
Moser said that when the news originally broke of bands not being able to congregate at games, it caused turmoil within her household with her two children.
“My sophomore daughter is a cheerleader, and though there are restrictions, she is permitted to be on the sidelines at each football game,” Moser said. “However, now that we have this ruling, my junior daughter who is on the color guard will not receive the opportunity to live out her season.”
Moser said her daughter in the band felt as though it was not fair that her sister, as well as other athletes, would be able to play but she would not be able to perform as a band member.
“It was tough, but I had to explain to her that it isn’t this team or that organization against each other. The band should be able to perform — period — and that has nothing to do with the others,” she said.
“There is already a stigma that surrounds band, and this decision, if held up, only helps to enforce that these children do not matter. They have already had so much taken away from them -- from budget constraints limiting them to home games to their competition season being gone due to COVID-19 -- so I really hate to see them lose their season as a whole.”
The SSAC says it will monitor the situation as new data on the coronavirus is released for all controlled activities.