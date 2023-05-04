Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Grandview Elementary will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year following a unanimous vote by the Kanawha County Board of Education.

The decision to move Grandview’s students into Mary C. Snow West Side and Edgewood elementary schools, 2.2 and 3.4 miles away respectively, was reached following an emotional public hearing on the proposal at West Side Middle School Wednesday evening.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

