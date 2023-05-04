Grandview Elementary will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year following a unanimous vote by the Kanawha County Board of Education.
The decision to move Grandview’s students into Mary C. Snow West Side and Edgewood elementary schools, 2.2 and 3.4 miles away respectively, was reached following an emotional public hearing on the proposal at West Side Middle School Wednesday evening.
According to a state- mandated report assembled by Kanawha County Schools staff, over the past decade, Grandview Elementary School’s student population has decreased by 112 students, Edgewood’s by 83 and Mary C. Snow’s by 142 students. The projected consolidated student population at Edgewood for the 2024-2025 is 463 and 379 at Mary C. Snow.
Currently, Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary utilizes about 63% of its building capacity, the report relayed, while Edgewood utilizes 74.9%. Both buildings were deemed by county officials to be in “very good” condition.
The move is the second of three “no-cost” consolidations up for vote by the board this week in light of a decade that’s seen Kanawha County’s overall student enrollment decrease by 15.5%, or 4,362 students.
Kanawha County Superintendent Tom Williams equated the student loss number to the loss of 500 positions and $29 million over the same timeframe. In West Virginia, student population in a given district is directly tied to state funding provided to counties.
As a whole, the county’s population decreased by 14,944 from 2010 through 2019.
“Kanawha County Schools has been very good about budgeting and we’ve been able to absorb large losses without cutting deeply into schools or programs, but we are at the point now where we cannot continue to cut positions without also consolidating schools,” Williams said, noting increased utilities, maintenance and liability insurance costs as additional factors.
Board members on Tuesday also voted unanimously to close Marmet Elementary at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, demolish the building, eliminate 10 positions and send its students to Chesapeake Elementary in a move county school officials say will save $651,376 annually in staff, maintenance and operating expenses.
As for the Grandview building, the report estimates closure of the 25,925-square-foot structure built in 1969, will save the county $572,724 annually on staffing, maintenance and operations. Twelve professional and eight service positions will be eliminated as part of the Grandview transition.
According to Williams, a county staff vote will determine whether those in eliminated positions would receive seniority prioritization to fill positions at the two receiving schools.
The first of the receiving buildings, Edgewood Elementary, is a 56,177-square-foot structure built in 2014, while Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary is a 68,615-square-foot building completed in 2011.
Former Grandview students would see their bus routes increase in duration by four to five minutes, the report estimated, though several Grandview teachers and parents present at the meeting questioned that figure.
County school system offices and preschool classes at the Roxalana Annex and W.J. Raglin Center in Dunbar will now be consolidated into the defunct Grandview school building after it is vacated. The Roxalana Annex will be sold upon its closure and the W.J. Raglin center will be “gifted to a 5013c to remain open as a community center.”
Concerns raised by parents and community members during the hearing included the increasing of class sizes and total student population, moving students to schools with lower test scores and alleged lack of transparency by the board about the closure process.
In the 2021-2022 school year, Grandview was ranked 307th among elementary schools for state assessment scores, while Mary C. Snow was ranked 362nd and Edgewood 269th, according to West Virginia Department of Education data assembled by SchoolDigger.
Most parents were concerned with class sizes, particularly those with students on IEPs.
“My son struggles with attachment and anxiety, which can cause big behaviors in the classroom setting. The smaller class sizes not only allow for smaller group learning but connections that are priceless,” said a tearful Melissa Spencer. “...The small class sizes allowed his teacher to get personal with him and be able to get to know him to enable a better learning experience.”
Excess levy funds were recently utilized at Grandview to install a new roof, HVAC system and playground. The notion of a recently tax-payer improved school becoming county schools office space was the subject of the ire of many in the audience as well.
That levy, which provides for 22% of the school system’s annual operating revenue ($61.7 million) across all schools and costs the owner of a $100,000 home $262.92 a year, was renewed for five more years by vote in November 2022.
“We actively campaigned and a lot of our families campaigned for the levy and it was supposed to benefit Grandview, and the previous levy did with many upgrades to our building,” Krista Trabert said. “But now our Grandview students are not going to be the ones to benefit from that, Roxalana staff will.”
Charleston City Councilwoman Jeanine Faegre, Ward 5, added her voice to concerns with the transition.
“I find it appalling that none of this came to fruition during the election, where I know I canvassed for several of you, I canvassed for the levy,” Faegre said. “... Please be transparent about why this is happening.”
In reference to the recently completed work, Williams offered:
“That was in the 2018 levy, when the levy call was made and that was in there for schools and facilities, so that’s why that was done this year. I don’t know what else to say other than it was in the levy and that’s why it was done,” Williams said. “When it was put in the levy in 2018 I wasn’t superintendent. There was no discussion then of the possibility of closure of Grandview.”
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, empathized with the board on lack of legislative movement on changing the state school funding formula, but was also on hand to support keeping the school open.
“I’m asking you to find another way for the children of the West Side, for the children of North Charleston, to find another way,” Pushkin said. “I know it’s a difficult decision. I don’t envy your position. I’m just begging you to find another way. If you can cut costs at the administrative level, that’s the way to do it, but not at the expense of the children of the West Side.”
Several of those young children, including Madison Fields, Kristian Tucker and Maxim Vir, addressed the board directly.
“I don’t take this decision lightly none of us do,” an emotional board president Tracy White said. “This is the absolute worst part of being a board member, by far.”
After the hearing, numerous teachers alleged that several formal attempts to communicate with the board about concerns and alternative options to the potential closure, first announced publicly at the county’s February board meeting, were not returned leading up to the vote.
