A group says every four-year West Virginia public university has policies containing unconstitutional free speech restrictions.
A further five private schools have "speech codes" that violate the institutions' own free speech promises, FIRE says.
FIRE says it identified such restrictions at all 17 Mountain State colleges it reviewed for a report released Monday. The Philadelphia-based FIRE stood for Foundation for Individual Rights in Education before changing this year to Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.
The report also bears the logos of the libertarian/conservative Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy think tank and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based conservative group.
Among the report's authors is Adam Kissel, a Cardinal senior fellow who has also become the first chairman of the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board, which authorized the opening of all of West Virginia's incipient charter schools. Kissel also used to work for FIRE.
Laura Beltz, FIRE's policy reform director and another co-author, said "Kissel and the Cardinal Institute wrote the report itself after FIRE performed the ratings, and contributed to other sections of the report along with the Martin Center."
While FIRE takes issue with 17 colleges in the report, it only cites the actual policies it's flagging for seven of them.
"We would be happy to provide the remaining flagged policies to the reviewed schools or to members of the public on request," Beltz said.
In responses, none of the seven colleges with cited policies outright said they would change the policies. A couple expressed confusion about the allegations.
FIRE notes the University of Charleston's student handbook says "all posters must be in good taste and contain no offensive language" and requires "approval from the Resident Director in order to hand out flyers or hang up posters" in dormitories.
"Since much of what is subjectively found 'offensive' or not 'in good taste' is protected under First Amendment standards, the University of Charleston’s policy places impermissible limits on the content," the report says.
"We encourage our students to express healthy, respectful and stimulating ideas inside and outside the classroom," school spokesman David Traube wrote in an email. "We are also aware of the mandate we have to keep our community safe and comply with guidelines encouraging responsible communication. As a private institution, and like other institutions, the University of Charleston may reasonably regulate the time, place and manner of expression to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our students, and to not disrupt the ordinary activities of the University."
FIRE flagged Glenville State University's website for listing these as examples of prohibited "sexual harassment:"
- "Unwelcome or uninvited sexual comments or innuendo"
- "Oral, written or electronic communications that are sexually explicit in nature"
- "Sexually explicit questions, jokes or anecdotes about gender specific traits"
- "Offensive name calling, jokes, pictures, objects"
- "Communication of unsought sexual propositions, requests for dates, sexual favors, or lewd remarks or sounds"
- "Asking sexual questions, such as questions about someone's sexual history or their sexual orientation"
"While the types of expression listed in Glenville State’s policy could be a part of a larger pattern of repeated conduct that would constitute sexual harassment, these examples do not come close to meeting that standard when standing alone," the report says. "As the policy prohibits each example 'in any setting,' students reading the policy are left with the unmistakable view that such conduct is prohibited across the board, causing a chilling effect on protected expression."
"I feel strongly that it’s comprehensive, our sexual harassment policy," Glenville State President Mark Manchin said. "We do not condone it, nor will we tolerate it, and if somehow they have concluded that that restricts some free speech I strongly disagree. And we will continue to enforce to assure the safety and health of all of our students and all of our employees [so] that our students and our employees do not have to feel unsafe ... or uncomfortable with unwanted any kind of sexual advances or sexual discussions."
At the public Shepherd University, FIRE takes issue with a student handbook prohibition on "engaging in hate activities that demean, ridicule ... other members of the campus."
"By including 'hate activities' as a type of discrimination, the university bans much speech that would be protected under First Amendment standards," the report says. "Any conduct or expression the university wishes to legitimately target with this policy would already be encompassed in other policies preventing peer harassment, discriminatory conduct and other unlawful expression."
Shepherd spokeswoman Dana Costa wrote in an email that "in promoting civility, the University is not intending to imply that its Code of Conduct or enforcement thereof would encroach upon 'freedom of speech' that is clearly protected under the prevailing standards articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals and the West Virginia Supreme Court, as well Article 20 of Chapter 18B of the West Virginia Code."
Costa said Shepherd "would anticipate applying" the section FIRE flagged to action a student directs "specifically at one or more other students, which is unwelcome, so severe, pervasive and subjectively and objectively offensive that a student is effectively denied equal access to educational opportunities or benefits."
The report generally praises the public West Virginia University, but flags one policy that says "the University expects that persons engaging in expressive activities will demonstrate civility, concern for the safety of persons and property, respect for University activities, respect for those who may disagree with their message, and compliance with University rules and policies, as well as applicable local, state and federal laws."
"If this expectation is merely aspirational," the report says, "students have no way of knowing, since the expectation appears along with the requirement to obey university rules and laws."
FIRE suggests replacing "expects" with "strongly encourages" and splitting off the part of the sentence about legal compliance.
WVU spokeswoman April Kaull wrote in an email that "an expectation is not in fact a requirement. It does not violate the First Amendment to encourage individuals to behave civilly while speaking."
"WVU encourages the free exchange of ideas from a variety of perspectives and believes it is important to encourage those involved to be respectful of others," she wrote. "Given that FIRE’s foundational principle is to encourage free speech, we are very surprised that a statement intended to encourage free speech on our campuses would spark concern."