A group that previously tried to start West Virginia’s first public charter school is making a second attempt under new rules passed by the Legislature earlier this year.
The West Virginia Academy, based in Monongalia County, lost a legal battle in June when it tried to force the state Department of Education to allow the school to open. John Treu, volunteer president of the Academy and acting board chairman, said that case was filed before the Legislature implemented policies expanding options for potential charter schools.
Eddie Campbell, Jr., superintendent for Monongalia County Schools, could not be reached for comment Monday.
“We filed that action prior to the change in the laws, and when we decided to proceed, the only path of approval would have been through the local school boards. If we still had to go through the school boards, if that was our only option, we would have continued the lawsuit,” Treu said.
“But the Legislature provided two additional paths in their legislation this session, and those paths actually make more sense for us to use, so that definitely had an impact.”
The West Virginia Academy is now looking at a Fall 2022 start date for its nursery, primary and secondary school programs, with pre-registration now open for interested families, according to an announcement Monday. The school will be tuition-free, and will add one additional grade each year, meaning the first class will graduate high school there in the 2025-26 school year, according to the announcement.
The Academy will be based in Cheat Lake, in Monongalia County. Per Monday’s announcement, it will either be opened as the state’s first public charter school or as a non-profit institution with funding through the Hope Scholarship, a state education savings account program created this legislative session to promote “education choice” in West Virginia.
The Hope Scholarship, which goes into effect in 2022, allows eligible parents to receive pre-allocated, per-pupil state funding to cover educational expenses, including but not limited to private school tuition, tutoring programs and specific therapies, among other things.
Treu said the route the Academy takes depends on the results of its second application for charter school status, which he expects to be returned this December.
“The nonprofit track is kind of a backup plan, but there’s no real difference between the two in terms of programming or teaching. If we’re approved as a charter, and that’s our goal, we’ll do that,” Treu said. “We expect to be a charter. We’re filing that application again, and we’ve clarified some things from the first time. We expect that our application will very likely be approved.”
Treu said there is no definite enrollment count for the school. Instead, he said, leaders are going to use the pre-registration turnout to determine a baseline for enrollment.
“So if you’re interested in your child attending the Academy, it’s really important to pre-register now so we can plan for that capacity,” Treu said.
While the start-date is set for Fall 2022, Treu said the campus itself will remain in development. There will be permanent, brick-and-mortar buildings for a cafeteria, gym and entryway, but the other permanent fixtures will come over time as leadership understands more about capacity and enrollment.
Until then, Treu said, the school will be using modulars, which are temporary buildings that can be leased out to save money. Differing from portables, modulars are often larger and include hallways and more class spaces. Treu said this will allow the Academy to be flexible and meet the needs of students.
“Our approach is going to be a multi-building campus. From the perspective of using resources effectively, we want to build programs and have students coming to the school and establish a track record so as the school expands, we can see what’s happening and adjust for the track to come,” Treu said. “If you build everything at once, for one it’s more expensive, but second, you’re really set in the size of your school and campus.”
As far as who the school is for, Treu said anyone is welcome to attend, but especially those who are looking for “something different” in their schooling.
“I think it’s more individual to the person, but we are open to all students,” Treu said. “We’ll have uniforms and a very professional environment for the school. There will be some programs with more academic rigor if that suits a student. We’re here for anyone who is interested.”