The group that hoped to start West Virginia's first charter school has lost its legal attempt to force the state Department of Education to allow the school to open.
In a unanimous decision released Tuesday, the state Supreme Court of Appeals declined to rule either way on allegations the Monongalia County and Preston County boards of education didn't follow the required review process before denying West Virginia Academy's application to open the school. The Academy, a nonprofit, sought to open a school of the same name serving students from those two counties.
The justices likewise said it wasn't necessary for them to rule on several other allegations by the Academy — including the contention those county school boards denied the application too late, triggering the charter school law's automatic approval provision.
Instead, the justices noted the Academy hadn't sued those school boards. Instead, it sued the state education department, which the justices concluded had no authority to approve the application, even if the allegations were true.
"WV Academy could have sought legal redress against the two county boards of education in this matter, but it did not do so," the justices together wrote in the memorandum decision. "In essence, WV Academy is seeking to have the Department serve as an appellate tribunal to decide whether a county board of education authorizer properly and timely conducted its application review; however, such a process is not included in the 2019 version of the [charter schools] Act."
The justices wrote that "the pertinent language" in state law doesn't say the department is a charter school authorizer.
The decision noted the Legislature's significant changes to its charter law this year added the ability for denied charter applications to be appealed to the state Board of Education, which oversees the department. But those changes hadn't yet taken effect when the Academy filed its lawsuit Feb. 11.
The Academy was seeking a writ of mandamus, an order which forces an agency to do something it's legally required to do.
Quoting one of the court's earlier decisions, the justices wrote that for them to force an agency to do something through a writ of mandamus, the duty must be "so plain in point of law and so clear in matter of fact that no element of discretion is left as to the precise mode of its performance.”
John Treu, a West Virginia University assistant professor of accounting and the Academy's board chairman, said Wednesday his board will have to meet to decide next steps.
“I can say that we won't pursue a local application ever again,” Treu said.
Instead, he said any future possible application would most likely be to the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board, which this year's law created as a new possible charter school authorizer.
Authorizers, which generally only meant county school boards under the 2019 law, approve the opening of charter schools, and help oversee them alongside the charter schools' own boards. Nonprofits, like the Academy, can apply to authorizers for approval to open charter schools.
Authorizers and charter school boards can allow these schools to ignore personnel regulations and other rules that traditional public schools must follow. Charter schools can also be run day-to-day by private companies. And charter schools reduce funding for public school systems when students leave those systems for the charters.
"We would be very unlikely to ever waste our time with local school boards again," Treu said. "Unfortunately, the local school boards are not willing to partner with charters in any way, shape or form, and that's consistent with national trends where public schools refuse to work at all with charter schools."
In November, Monongalia's school board heard the results of that county school system’s review of the Academy's application.
The school system judged that the Academy failed to meet criteria in seven of the 10 areas of evaluation, including “Educational Program” and “Financial Plan.” It only partially met criteria in two areas, and only fully met criteria regarding its plan to shut down, if need be, the school system said.
Monongalia's board denied the application that night, followed by Preston's board.
True said his group didn't sue those boards because it didn't want to get into a possibly multi-year factual dispute “over every sentence of our application."
"We just wanted a default judgment based upon the pretty clear entitlement to that under the law," he said.