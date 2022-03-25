George Washington High beat Spring Mills High 23-10 Friday in the first West Virginia Academic Showdown, which is planned to be an annual, state-sponsored quiz bowl tournament.
“What phenomena occur when there is a zero in the denominator of a rational function and are exemplified by the y axis for the graph of y equals one over x?” asked state Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith, the question-reader.
“Vertical asymptote,” said George Washington’s team, answering correctly the first inquiry of the last match. The team in the final game was Reese Mason, Claire Kosky, Miles Krompecher and Patrick Ward, but Mason said Joseph Chapman also played in earlier games Friday.
The first rounds of each of Friday’s matches alternated questions between each team — but if a team got one wrong, the opposing side got a chance to answer.
For eight questions in the final match, this didn’t happen. Each side gave correct answers, like the Thornton Wilder play “Our Town,” Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice” and “hydroscopic.” For this round, all four members on each team got to confer on which answer to give for their side.
But then, neither side knew that Edward Elgar composed “Enigma Variations.” The arts were a weak point for both top teams.
The next, arts-related question was for Spring Mills: “What composer of the ‘Manfred Symphony’ is better known for his fantasy overture ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and the ballets ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and ‘Swan Lake?’”
Spring Mills player McPherson Stone, answering for his whole team, sounded like he butchered the pronunciation of the correct Russian composer: Tchaikovsky.
George Washington said it more clearly, took the lead and never relinquished it. The team twice more capitalized on incorrect Spring Mills answers.
The Berkeley Springs High band, despite Spring Mills knocking their team out in the prior nail-biter of a match, played “Sweet Caroline” from the balcony of the state Culture Center. No one in the tense atmosphere yelled out anything about the University of Pittsburgh.
Then came the final round.
This wasn’t like “Jeopardy!” — where one must wait until the full question is read before ringing in. The final-round queries were offered up to both teams simultaneously, and the first player to ring in, interrupt Reid-Smith and answer correctly, earned the point for their side.
The final round began with a string of questions with “y” as the second letter. Different George Washington players buzzed in the quickest to get four out of five: lyre, tyrant, syringe, pyromaniac. Andrew Davis got Spring Mills’ only one: hypothermia.
Neither side did well on the 19th-century paintings questions that followed, but George Washington continued to get most of the questions in the last two themes of the final round. In the final theme, Reid-Smith asked for the countries home to different destroyed edifices.
“Tuileries Palace?” he asked.
“France,” Mason said, answering correctly the final question of the final round of the final game in this year’s championship. He was named Most Valuable Player and received $500.
The schools themselves made out a little better: George Washington got $10,000.
“If you’re not first, you’re last,” Davis, of the Spring Mills team, had said into his microphone before the bout with George Washington began. Reid-Smith said that might come back to bite him.
“That was me,” Davis fessed up after the match, before recovering with another joke: “I believe winning takes confidence.”
“We’ll win it next time,” he said.
Even though his own school came in last in Davis’ book, Spring Mills still got $6,000.
“We can afford gas!” someone shouted from the audience, possibly less concerned about the 4/12-hour drive back to Martinsburg amid today’s inflation. The semi-finalists got $4,000 and the quarter-finalists got $3,000.
Joey Wiseman, the West Virginia Department of Education’s director of secondary learning, said those awards will go to the schools to support and build their quiz bowl teams. He said the funding came from the education department, the Legislature and American Electric Power Co.
Mason was the only senior on George Washington’s team, said coach Pete Kosky, who noted that the same team won the separate state History Bowl.
“We’ve been working toward this for a long time,” Mason said, who has been accepted to William and Mary. “This is our biggest win of the year, so far, for the team. There are a bunch of different competition circuits we’ve done, but this one is, so far, the most important. This is a fairly new team. We lost a lot of old people who were really good ... it’s good to know that GW is still a powerhouse for this.”
Academic or quiz bowl teams compete in various tournaments, including in other states, but the Academic Showdown represented West Virginia putting its imprimatur on and money behind a televised tournament.
About 30 teams from 19 schools entered the statewide tournament. Regional competitions, plus COVID-19 cases among some players canceling a regional, resulted in the eight teams that headed to Charleston for Friday's finale.
George Washington defeated Greenbrier East High in the first, single-elimination round Friday. PikeView High then eliminated Tug Valley High, Berkeley Springs High overcame Sherman High and Spring Mills High bested Ripley High.
In the semifinals, George Washington ended PikeView’s hopes and Spring Mills won out over fellow Berkeley County school Berkeley Springs.
So the final match came down to two teams from the state’s two most-populous counties.
George Washington, located in Charleston’s affluent South Hills neighborhood, didn’t have to travel far to reach the Culture Center on the Capitol grounds. They then dispatched Spring Mills in front of state Senate President Craig Blair, who pushed to create the tournament and represents Berkeley County.
Blair, R-Berkeley, called for more. He said he’s predicting $100,000 in prize money for next year.