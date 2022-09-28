Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Herbert Hoover High senior Caroline Dysart became the 75th Miss Kanawha Majorette Tuesday night, while the second-smallest band competing, George Washington High, won Festival Grand Champion.

The night marked three quarters of a century for the Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette & Band Festival, which began in 1947 and only missed one year, the 2020 pandemic year, since.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

