Herbert Hoover High senior Caroline Dysart became the 75th Miss Kanawha Majorette Tuesday night, while the second-smallest band competing, George Washington High, won Festival Grand Champion.
The night marked three quarters of a century for the Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette & Band Festival, which began in 1947 and only missed one year, the 2020 pandemic year, since.
Tuesday brought one of fall's first chilly nights. The well-over 1,500 spectators in the Laidley Field stands wore jackets and sometimes blankets as the temperature dropped toward 50 degrees.
Hoover's band was the first to play, around 6:45 p.m. Dysart elicited cheers as she tossed her spinning baton high and caught it amid the band's performance. She was one of four feature twirlers from four different high schools competing for the majorette title.
A lengthy award ceremony, following the West Virginia University band performing, capped off the event around 9:45 p.m. The ceremony saved the Miss Kanawha Majorette title for next to last.
In the cold, Dysart maintained her smile through her gold "feature twirler" category award plus the presenting of six categories' worth of other awards for other parts of the eight competing bands. She kept that smile as she was finally crowned Miss Kanawha Majorette.
She said it's something she has always wanted to be.
"It's just been one of my dreams since I was younger, and I've always come to the Majorette Festival," Dysart said.
She said her sisters were majorettes at Elkview Middle and one was in color guard at Hoover. Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers is her grandmother.
Dysart said she's been twirling since seventh grade. She said Hoover requires students to march one year in the band and serve one year in color guard before they can become feature twirlers, so she has won the award in her second year of twirling at Hoover.
"It's so exciting," she said. "I'm just so happy for my school and my community, and I just know they're going to be so happy for me."
George Washington High, like three of the other bands, didn't have a feature twirler competing for Miss Kanawha Majorette.
In fact, it had no other “auxiliary” band members, either: no color guard spinning flags, twirlers spinning batons, etc. Nor did it use props, sets, lights, pre-recorded speaking parts or other accoutrements like some other schools.
But, in spite of, or perhaps partly because of, its march-and-play approach, George Washington won Festival Grand Champion. The South Hills school's 29-member band was only larger than Hoover's 27-member crew.
The Grand Champion award doesn't take into account scores in four categories: Miss Kanawha Majorette, auxiliary, feature twirler and field commander.
George Washington earned a gold in the "band playing" category, alongside both Capital and Nitro high schools. George Washington silvered in the "general effect" category, while Nitro and Capital earned gold.
But George Washington earned the only gold in "band marching." It then took Grand Champion with Capital in second place and Nitro in third. Nitro, at 54 members, had one of the largest bands and a strong sound along with it.
After the festival, as a leader of another band told his players they did a good job, George Washington band director Mark Hardman was living up to his surname.
He was sternly ordering his players to load their equipment into a trailer. He admonished them for how long they were taking. Others of his players stood at attention, awaiting his orders.
But then he climbed into the trailer, stood on the edge, and addressed his band from there.
"Get as good at loading trucks as you are as doing shows," he began.
"Isn't it fun to get your name called last?" he said of their victory. "Never get tired of that, never get tired of that."
"I'm really, really proud of you," he said.
George Washington Field Commander Grace Hanson led the band in a chant. Hardman then said "you are—"
"One!" the band shouted in response.
This story will be updated.