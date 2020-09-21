A George Washington High School football player filed Friday to intervene in a petition arguing that the state’s color-coded school reopening map and associated protocols violate the Equal Protection Clause of the West Virginia Constitution.
Robert Tyler Alexander is a senior and quarterback for GW’s varsity football team. He alleges in filings at Kanawha County Circuit Court that the state’s actions in restricting public school students like him from participating in sports and extracurricular activities when counties turn red or orange on the map, but not others in the community, is unfair and unconstitutional.
“Here, different groups are being treated differently: school students and student athletes are being restricted while others are not,” the court filing reads. “People who wish to shop still shop; people who wish to dine out still dine out; people who wish to congregate at church, funerals, weddings, or any other social activities still do so. Student athletes are treated far differently.”
Alexander is particularly affected by these rules, as the state’s regulations mean not only is he unable to participate in football games and practices at certain times, but he is also missing “a short and irreplaceable window” to be recruited for college football, according to the filings.
“The 2020 West Virginia high school football season is occurring. High schools throughout West Virginia have played multiple games. Alexander is yet to take a snap,” the filings read. “College recruiters are currently watching many high school football players across the United States play games. Those players have an advantage over Alexander.”
Alexander started playing high school football for St. Albans in 2017, where he was named the Gazette-Mail Freshman of the Year after passing for 1,998 yards and 12 touchdowns. Following his freshman year, Alexander moved to Georgia with his family before returning last summer and joining the GW program. Alexander was named to last year’s Class AAA All-State Second Team.
The initial petition Alexander is intervening in was filed earlier this month by Charleston attorney Alex McLaughlin. McLaughlin, the father of two school-aged children in Kanawha County, alleges that the state’s map and procedures regarding schooling are unconstitutional, and block children’s rights to “free schools” as granted under the state’s constitution.
While McLaughlin acknowledges that the goal of these protocols is to mitigate a public health threat — the spread of COVID-19 — he points out that putting the onus for spread on only schoolchildren is not fair, legal or effective. If stopping community transmission was the state’s concern, the petition argues, then bars, restaurants and other venues adults use to socialize should also be shut down.
McLaughlin’s petition — addressed against the governor, the state Department of Health and Human Resources and the state Board of Education — alleges that Gov. Jim Justice has unlawfully kept the Legislature out of session since initial COVID-19 shutdowns were ordered in March.
“The West Virginia Constitution does not tolerate the governor’s indefinite usurpation of the legislative power in times of disaster or emergency, nor does it tolerate the Legislature’s abdication of that power,” the petition reads. “The governor must also convene the Legislature because the governor, in promulgating the School Re-entry Metrics and Protocols program and then almost immediately revising it in secret over a single weekend, is making the laws, not enforcing them.”
Alexander, in his motion for preliminary and permanent injunctions against the state’s violation of his constitutional rights, requested an immediate preliminary injunction against DHHR, the BOE and the governor to prohibit any enforcement of the current color-coded school map or “other rules or regulations or orders that would prevent Alexander and those similarly situated” from participating in school sports until the court can take up the case. He also requests an order deeming the color-coded map and related rules that prevent his participation in such activities as infringing his right to equal protection under the state constitution.
McLaughlin’s petition has been assigned to Judge Tod Kaufman, who previously scheduled a hearing at 8 a.m. on Friday for oral arguments concerning the case.
Alexander is represented by attorney J. David Fenwick, of Goodwin & Goodwin, LLP.