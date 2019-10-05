You are the owner of this article.
Have something to tell the state school board? Members are going on tour

The West Virginia Board of Education is, starting Monday, traveling far from its usual Charleston meeting place to hear from the public, according to a news release.

The listening tour will also include an online survey, and it will all lead to a report by Dec. 1, the release said.

State school board members' tour will begin Monday at Mingo Central High, 6-8 p.m. The next meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center.

Students in ProStart, a culinary and restaurant business education program, will provide refreshments at all the meetings.

The other stops will be at these locations, and all meetings will be from 6-8 p.m.:

  • Oct. 23: Greenbrier West High, in Charmco
  • Oct. 24: James Rumsey Technical Institute, in Martinsburg
  • Oct. 29: Putnam Career and Technical Center, in Eleanor
  • Oct. 30: John Marshall High, in Glen Dale

"The [board's] listening tour will consist of discussions facilitated by [state Department of Education] staff and external stakeholders," the release said. "In addition, comment cards will be available on-site and an online survey will also be posted for respondents to share their thoughts and concerns. Topics include: flexibility around curriculum, credits and standards; teacher preparation, recruitment and retention; family engagement and Local School Improvement Councils; and career readiness."

The board is requesting, but not requiring, preregistration. You can register at https://wvde.us/education-public-forum

