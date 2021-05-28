A Hayes Middle School student brought an airsoft pistol to school Friday, St. Albans' police chief said.
Chief Joe Crawford said a school resource officer, who was at another school, got a call around 9:15 a.m. from Hayes regarding a report of a gun in a backpack. Students had reported seeing the gun, Crawford said.
He said the school immediately went into lockdown and police arrived within two to three minutes of the call.
The child had tried to hide the airsoft pistol near the basketball court outside, Crawford said. He said the child has been charged in juvenile court with disturbance of school.
Airsoft guns shoot plastic pellets, but often resemble real weapons.
"The students and staff at Hayes did an excellent job, the students reported it right away," he said.
In a message to parents, the school system said "all are safe and the school is back to its normal schedule. We thank the students who reported seeing something and the school and local law enforcement for their swift response."