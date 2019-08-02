HEPC lets Glenville board hire interim president for $244K

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission voted Friday to allow Glenville State College to hire an interim president for one year for about $244,000.
HEPC board members James Dailey, Michael Farrell, Diana Lewis Jackson, Dale Lowther and Donna Schulte were present for the vote to approve the salary. It was a voice vote with no nays heard.
The school had a headcount enrollment of about 1,600 students in Fall 2018, according to the HEPC.
Kathleen Nelson's pay will be $195,000, but the college also will pay $49,000 to Collegiate Enterprise Solutions LLC, which is doing business as the Registry for College and University Presidents.
That's according to a contract between Glenville State and the Registry that the HEPC provided.
The contract also says Nelson will get "furnished housing in the President's residence" and up to $5,000 for relocation and travel reimbursement regarding coming to the college and eventually departing it.
She'll also get the "use of the Mercedes automobile provided by the Glenville State College Foundation for College business," the contract says.
The contract bans Glenville State from trying to hire Nelson as permanent president or in other direct roles for at least two years after the June 2020 end of Nelson's service in the contract or any extension of that contract.
Candace Kraus, the HEPC's interim general counsel, said the Registry "provides for temporary employment for colleges and universities."
"For more than 25 years," the group says on its website, "the Registry has successfully placed more senior leaders on campuses across the nation and around the world than any other organization."
Part of Nelson's duties, per another document the HEPC provided, will be "to set the stage for the successful recruitment and appointment of the next permanent President."
The HEPC meeting agenda said the Glenville State Board of Governors approved the agreement last week.
Tracy Pellett, who became Glenville State's president in July 2017, said on April 1 of this year that he planned to leave the college as of this past June. A college spokesman also said on April 1 that another official was taking over day-to-day presidential duties, effective immediately, rather than in June.
“I have been actively seeking employment with a more comprehensive institution that has greater academic, organizational, and financial support to meaningfully impact student success," Pellett said at the time.
On Nov. 7 of last year, the school's Board of Governors had voted 7-4 to extend Pellett’s contract for one year. But board Vice Chairman Tim Butcher said Pellett never signed the extension offer.
Before the Glenville board voted to offer Pellett the extension, Faculty Senate members and retired faculty told board members they did not want Pellett retained.