Alumni and supporters gathered Saturday afternoon in Elkview to celebrate the new Herbert Hoover High School. It was a day for reflecting on the past and sharing hope for the future.

There was a ribbon-cutting on Hoover's new football field, speeches from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and a scrimmage between the Huskies and John Marshall. The festivities were capped by a concert from West Virginia native -- and John Marshall grad -- Brad Paisley.

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

