The families of special needs students abused by a teacher at Holz Elementary School have settled their civil lawsuits against her and the Kanawha County school board for a record amount.

Collectively, the seven cases settled for $11.75 million, according to the West Virginia Board of Risk & Insurance Management, which provides insurance coverage for state agencies. It is believed to be the largest settlement amount ever awarded against a county board of education. The individual settlement amounts remain under court-ordered seal.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

