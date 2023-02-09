A bill featuring a swath of potential changes to public charter school operations was recently considered in the House Education Committee.
House Bill 3084 would raise the amount of per pupil state funding that follows a transferring student from a public noncharter school to a public charter school from 90% to 99%.
It would also ensure that if a public charter school does not sponsor a desired sport or extracurricular activity, students would be able to participate on the same basis as a public noncharter school student in the sport or activity at the public noncharter school where they reside.
Delegate Dana Ferrell R-Kanawha voiced his opposition to several portions of the bill.
“With the athletes being able to take their money out of the system and say, ‘Hey, I don’t like what you’re doing here. I’m going to take my marbles and go play over here. Oh, but wait a minute, I want to come back over here and take advantage of what you’re offering’ and do harm to another child, another family that chose to keep their kid in that school system or at that school,” Ferrell said. “I have a problem with that.”
Additionally, the bill would allow public charter schools with physical sites to have access to funding from the West Virginia School Safety Fund and subject them to the same reporting requirements as public noncharter schools.
The bill would also protect charter schools from dual credit or work force credential arrangements with institutions of higher learning that place requirements on public charter schools not placed on public noncharter schools.
In terms of property use, it would also bar county boards from selling or transferring public facilities after request for use by public charter schools. Under current code, if a public charter school requests use of a public property owned by a county school system that is not being partially or wholly used for instruction, the county system must allow the public charter to school to use or lease it.
Ferrell recalled an instance in Kanawha County, where a charter school attempted to use a building across from a Blue Ribbon Elementary School, to voice his opposition.
“It was in a very predatory manner to try to cherry pick off those kids, so our county did what they felt necessary to secure their assets,” Ferrell said. “I feel like they need to be able to do what they need to do with their assets and their property.”
Lastly, the bill would establish a framework and procedures for interactions between public charter schools and county boards of education to facilitate shared service agreements, training programs and information exchange.
The bill was approved 14-4 and will now be considered in the House Finance Committee and then on the House floor.
The bill was introduced by Delegates Joe Ellington, R-Mercer; Joe Statler, R-Monongalia; Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh; Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson; Margitta Mazzocchi, R-Logan; Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier and Dave Foggin, R-Wood.
Testing
Another bill that recently moved out of the House Education Committee would revamp standardized testing schedules in all West Virginia public schools.
HB 3098 would transform the West Virginia Summative Assessment currently taken at the end of the year by grades 3-8 and 11, into an assessment given at the beginning, middle and end of the year. Proponents believe the change will make it more effective at measuring student progress.
Assessments, given in math and language arts, would not exceed one day of instruction time per subject area, with total testing time at nine days.
End of the year results would be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education and other schools/districts.
The bill would also require schools to create an approved list of no more than three additional standardized tests in math and language arts to limit testing outside the West Virginia Summative Assessment.
Science assessments would not be affected by the bill.
The bill would take effect in the 2024-2025 school year with results presented to the Legislative Oversight Committee on Education Accountability.
The bill was proposed by Delegates Ellington, Statler, Toney, Clark, and Mike Hornby, R-Berkeley.