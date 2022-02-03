The West Virginia Legislature has joined pushes in other states to provide “curriculum transparency” and to seemingly respond to the Critical Race Theory controversy.
Those efforts appeared Thursday afternoon in the House Education Committee in a single measure: House Bill 4011, the “Anti-Stereotyping Act.” While similar bills had been filed earlier this session, this one was introduced Tuesday.
The House Education Committee passed the bill 18-5. Those five no votes were from the five Democrats in attendance. The committee’s other Democrat, Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, was absent.
The term Critical Race Theory, or CRT, is often used broadly. Conservatives have used it to criticize certain anti-discrimination training for teachers and certain instruction for students regarding race.
The bill introduced Tuesday does not mention CRT, but it would require public and charter schools to post online all materials “concerning or used for school personnel training on all matters of nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, or bias, or any combination of these concepts with other concepts.”
The same online posting would be required for all school curricula, such as textbooks and worksheets, concerning the same issues.
The posting of this curricula would additionally have to be accompanied by, among other information, the instructional materials’ author, organization, links to it if it’s publicly available online, how to review it otherwise and the teacher’s identity, if the teacher created it.
Manhattan Institute think tank senior fellow Christopher Rufo, often credited for fueling conservative opposition to CRT, was among the writers of a model curriculum transparency policy posted online in December.
Some lines in the West Virginia bill, such as the requirement to show the authors and organizations behind curricula, are almost identical to the Manhattan Institute model policy.
Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, the bill’s lead sponsor, said he got the model legislation from the Pacific Legal Foundation, another conservative group.
The bill’s requirement to post student and teacher learning materials online wouldn’t apply to math, English, science, social studies or any subject other than the nondiscrimination-, race- and sex-related concepts.
There are three Black lawmakers in the House of Delegates, all of whom serve on the House Education Committee. One of them, Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, asked Pritt why the bill would require only online posting of materials related to diversity, equity and inclusion but not other subjects.
Hornbuckle asked for a West Virginia example of an issue the bill is trying to fix.
“Just because we can’t cite a specific example doesn’t mean it isn’t happening,” Pritt replied.
He said there are problems throughout the country.
Then another Black lawmaker, Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, asked Pritt to name an example elsewhere in the country. Pritt could not.
At about 5 p.m., the third Black delegate, Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, made a motion that brought the bill immediately to a vote, cutting off debate and delegates’ chance to offer amendments. Hanna made the motion just as Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association union, had been called to the lectern to speak.
“How ironic is it that they promote a bill based on transparency and, as I got up to speak, they cut off debate and don’t allow me to speak,” Lee said. “Where’s the transparency in that?”
The legislation would not impose this online transparency requirement on private schools, home-school families or the education companies that serve them.
That’s despite the fact the upcoming nonpublic school vouchers program — if it survives a current court challenge — would provide public money to private schools, religious schools, online education programs, home-school textbook publishers and other private education vendors.
The vouchers program allows families to pay for these using state funding that otherwise would have gone to a county school system or charter school, if the student were enrolled there instead.
The bill also says public and charter schools and their employees can’t, in the scope of their employment, “promote, embrace, or endorse stereotypes based on race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin.” It defines stereotypes as “character traits ascribed to a particular race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin, or to an individual because” of these things.
The legislation still would allow “data or scientific studies that categorize people based on” these identifiers, “or that reveal disparities between different groups within any of those categories.”
Another section of the bill says public and charter schools can’t require or compel students or employees to affirm that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin should be blamed for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin.”