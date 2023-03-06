The House Education Committee advanced a bill Monday that would create a Charter School Stimulus Fund, despite the measure being voted down 9-7 by the same body on Friday.
If passed, Senate Bill 47 would create a nonexpiring revenue fund that sets aside state, federal and private money for grants that aid new to year-old public charter schools with start-up costs, including building renovations and school bus purchases.
Already passed in the Senate, SB 47 now moves to the House Finance Committee, and then the House floor for final consideration.
Under the bill, public charter schools would be eligible for an initial grant of $300,000 before or during the first year of operation, an amount that would be reimbursed to the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board with 10% annual interest, if a recipient charter school isn't able to being operating within 30 months. A supplementary grant of $100,000 also would be made available.
The fund would be annually appropriated by legislators and administered by the charter school board according to West Virginia Board of Education rules outlining eligibility and defining financial need.
"Please help us help these schools fund themselves and stay open, and also give this mechanism for all the other charter schools. Remember there's only a maximum of 10 that are allowed, so it's not like we're giving it to 250 schools," Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, said Monday.
"Give them this mechanism so that, when they're deciding to open, they have the funds to buy the curriculum, the desks, the chairs, just the books to fill the library, they have this opportunity to purchase this stuff without putting themselves in a massive hole."
On Friday, Clark indicated his belief that the state's charter school legislation had been rushed along without implementing a needs-based financing measure.
"We forgot to do this very key part," Clark said. "I can tell you, one of the schools lost 200 students because they were unable to provide transportation because they were not funded to be able to buy school buses."
Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school for students in grades Pre-K-10 located in Jefferson County. It's part of ACCEL Schools, which operates 50 charter schools in the United States.
According to charter school board executive director James Paul, the school is projecting a seven-figure deficit in its first year, primarily on higher-than-anticipated costs surrounding a high number of special-needs students. An education service provider is covering the operating deficit while the school works on a plan to balance its budget.
"We have another school that has been pretty much self-funded by an individual," Clark said, "and that individual is pretty much strapped with no additional money to continue running the school and opening the school."
Paul said the West Virginia Academy, envisioned as an individual 6-12 school, took out a six-figure loan to help cover its startup costs. It's located just outside Morgantown and is in its first year of operation.
Stories you might like
Charter board officials say the two operational brick-and-mortar charter schools in the state do so on $6,000 per student because of a lack of facilities funds, compared to about $12,300 for traditional public school students, according to government data compiled by Education Data Initiative.
Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, who previously voted against the bill, moved for a revote on the measure to begin the Monday House Education Committee session, providing no public explanation.
Delegate Bill Ridenour, R-Jefferson, said he was not present at the time of voting and would be voting 'yes.' The bill was written by Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson.
Several legislators voted against reconsideration prior to the bill's ultimate passage through committee on Monday, which also was not unanimous.
"I just don't understand why would these entities start up and not have what they need, and disrupt any education of any student," said Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia. "This is bothersome to me because, when we have things in public education where we need more counselors and more teachers and more substitutes, it's like pulling teeth when we need to find that funding."
Under the existing formula, 90% of the state's per-pupil total basic foundation allowance follows a student from his or her county school system to charter school, complicating budgeting and planning for traditional public schools which are more stringently regulated than their charter school peers, which can be governed by unelected boards.
In Kanawha County, the public school system is already examining myriad school consolidation options and corresponding position cuts that Superintendent Tom Williams said stems from increased costs and declining enrollment numbers.
West Virginia is home to several other public charter schools.
WIN Academy is a recently opened nursing pathway program for high school juniors and seniors run through BridgeValley Community and Technical College.
Two virtual public charter school offerings include the West Virginia Virtual Academy and the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia.
In November, the Professional Charter School Board approved the Mentoring by Example College & Career Academy Business Learning Institute, which is envisioned as an eventual 6-12 facility in Berkeley County that focuses on business and entrepreneurship. "MECCA" is expected to open in 2024, according to Professional Charter School Board Chairman Adam Kissel.
Another Kanawha project, the Nitro Preparatory Academy, is in the process of getting up and running, as well.