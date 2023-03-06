Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The House Education Committee advanced a bill Monday that would create a Charter School Stimulus Fund, despite the measure being voted down 9-7 by the same body on Friday.

If passed, Senate Bill 47 would create a nonexpiring revenue fund that sets aside state, federal and private money for grants that aid new to year-old public charter schools with start-up costs, including building renovations and school bus purchases. 

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you