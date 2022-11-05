You get to vote Tuesday on who represents you in the state Legislature. Incumbent lawmakers are likely on your ballot.
This chart shows how incumbents seeking re-election voted on four laws in the past two years — a delegate's full term and half a state senator's.
All four laws deal with a big recent issue: education. The Republican-dominated Legislature passed sweeping "school choice" laws in the last couple of years.
These laws created nonpublic school vouchers; formed an unelected charter school approval board and allowed charters to expand faster, plus be fully online; and blessed the opening of "microschools" and "learning pods."
This chart also shows votes on a law banning transgender girls and women from playing on school sports teams for girls and women.
Missing from this chart is another skirmish in what some call the "culture war:" anti-"critical race theory" legislation. Lawmakers considered bills this year that would have restricted teaching about race and sex, but they failed to pass the major proposals.
You can review past HD Media coverage online for how your representatives voted on those failed proposals, plus many other bills. You can also visit www.wvlegislature.gov to search what your representatives supported.
Below are explanations of the four laws we highlighted:
Nonpublic school vouchers (HB 2013, from 2021)
This created the Hope Scholarship. It's the nation's broadest school choice program, other than one passed this year in Arizona, advocates say.
It's open to all rising kindergartners whose parents divert them from public schools and to all older students already in public schools whose families choose to withdraw them. Parents who do that get annual vouchers valued at roughly $4,300 per student to spend on a wide range of private- and home-school options, including religious schooling.
Unless a certain number of children participate in the program in its early years, the vouchers will become available to families who already are private- or home-schooling their children. The program’s biggest projected financial effect is the $103 million in new state funding required annually to subsidize those who weren’t going to public schools anyway.
Even if that clause isn’t triggered, a family may temporarily enroll their child, in person or online, in a public school for 45 to 90 days to then be able to receive the money if they disenroll the child from the public school.
West Virginia’s funding formula for county public school systems is largely based on how many students enroll in public schools in those counties. That means vouchers that newly enable or incentivize families to pull their children from public classrooms automatically reduce public education funding.
The program doesn’t require private schools receiving voucher money to serve special education children, and these schools can exclude children based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Charter expansion (HB 2012, from 2021)
This created an unelected board that approves the opening of charter schools statewide. This law also legalized fully online charter schools and allowed charters to expand at a rate of up to 10 every three years.
The 2019 omnibus education law that first legalized charters in West Virginia only allowed three more charters every three years. The 2019 version also let elected county boards of education shoot down charters that wanted to open within their borders unless the state Board of Education had taken over the county school system and wanted the charters.
Since the 2021 law created the new charter approval board — the Professional Charter School Board — all prospective charters have applied to that panel rather than county school boards. Four charters have opened so far, and the Professional Charter School Board is currently considering two more applicants.
Charters are publicly funded institutions that are freed from many state personnel laws and other public school rules. They can be entirely overseen by unelected boards and management companies.
Microschools (SB 268, from 2022)
This law allows “microschools” and “learning pods” of unlimited size to operate in West Virginia.
These are sparsely regulated schools or groups of students that can combine concepts from homeschooling, private schooling and online schooling.
A learning pod is defined in the law as “a voluntary association of parents choosing to group their children together” for a prekindergarten-12th grade school as an alternative to other schools.
A microschool is defined as “a school initiated by one or more teachers or an entity created to operate a school that charges tuition.”
Because of the nonpublic school vouchers law, pods and microschools can receive public money.
Senate Democrats expressed concern about traditional private schools converting to microschools to lessen the already meager regulation that traditional private schools face.
They, alongside House Democrats and some House Republicans, expressed worries about the lack of safety regulations, including facility regulations.
Transgender sports ban (HB 3293, from 2021)
This law banned transgender girls and women from playing on middle and high school and college female sports teams.
A few Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, and Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, cited fears about ramifications from the NCAA for their decision to vote with all Democrats against the bill.