West Virginia University is now requiring mask-wearing in classrooms and labs on all campuses for everyone, whether they're vaccinated or not.
WVU still isn't mandating students or employees be vaccinated, despite saying in Tuesday's announcement that vaccines are "the single-most important and successful tool available."
Vaccines have proved overwhelmingly effective at protecting people from death or hospitalization from COVID-19, including sickness caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus. However, researchers say the delta variant is more contagious than past strains of the virus.
In mid-June, WVU announced it was reopening its classrooms, dining halls, student centers, athletic events and other student events to 100% capacity and dropping its mask requirement for fully vaccinated people only.
The week of that announcement, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the state had fallen below 100 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. But Dr. Clay Marsh, WVU's vice president of health sciences and the state’s COVID-19 czar, also warned that the delta variant of the virus would become the most common variant in the United States in a matter of weeks.
It has, and West Virginia has gone from fewer than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases as recently as early July to over 7,000 on Tuesday.
WVU announced the mask mandate change after students had already enrolled and returned to campus, and a day before classes began. The change applies only to classrooms and labs, so the fully vaccinated may still go maskless in dining halls, games and other areas and events.
Everyone has been and still is required to wear masks on WVU transportation, including the PRT and buses.
On Friday, the WVU Board of Governors went into a closed session for about an hour and a half. The board cited COVID-19 as one of the reasons for entering this private session.
After emerging from the session, board members adjourned without taking any votes or discussing the pandemic.
The Gazette-Mail is suing the board over its use of closed sessions to discuss COVID-19 and other issues that aren't among the “clearly defined” exceptions written in the state open meetings act.
In its announcement Tuesday, WVU said it was "making this shift based on a variety of factors, including increasing evidence that a booster may be needed as immunity provided by vaccines is waning over time."
"And importantly, many faculty, staff and students have not yet submitted a vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 test result. Many have also failed to complete the required COVID-19 education module," the school said.
"More than 10,000 students, faculty and staff who have not verified that they are vaccinated are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result by Friday, Aug. 20. To date, fewer than 15% of those unverified students, faculty and staff have done so. Also, approximately 8,000 students, faculty and staff have not completed the required COVID-19 education module."
WVU said Tuesday was the deadline to complete that.
The school also announced a vaccination clinic for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Mountainlair (student union) Green. The clinic is for students, employees and community members, including 12- to 17-year-olds accompanied by a parent.
No appointments are necessary, and first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, WVU said.