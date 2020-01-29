In surprise vote, Kanawha school board picks deputy superintendent to replace Duerring

In a vote that Kanawha County Board of Education President Ryan White said "blindsided" him, the board voted Wednesday morning to appoint Deputy Superintendent Tom Williams as the next superintendent of the state's most-populous school system.
Williams will be paid $150,000 a year when he starts July 1. He'll start with a one-year contract that may be extended in the future. He'll take over from Superintendent Ron Duerring, who's been the top administrator for 22 years and is retiring June 30.
As the board was about to discuss moving forward with a superintendent search, former board president Jim Crawford said he just wanted to appoint somebody. Board members Becky Jordon and Tracy White (no relation to Ryan White) voted with him in favor of that before Williams' name was revealed.
Then Crawford revealed Williams as his preference. Jordon and Tracy White again voted with Crawford to appoint Williams. Ryan White and Ric Cavender voted no.