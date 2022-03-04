The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives didn’t find the cause of the fire that destroyed the original, 1846 building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Investigators said the fire’s “extensive damage” prevented them from locating a cause, according to a Friday news release from the Fire Marshal’s Office. The office said it called the ATF due to the “scope and size of the scene,” and ATF responded with over 30 agents.
“A detailed investigation, including interviews, scene analysis and checking of video surveillance, was conducted by both agencies,” the release said. “With the fire cause ruled as undetermined in cause, the case is now considered closed.”
While still called the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, the Romney schools merged into a single school this academic year.
The “Administration Building” that burned down no longer housed anyone, and students were gone from campus at the time of the fire on the morning of Feb. 26, the state Department of Education said. The building did contain “historical artifacts,” the department said.
It also held servers for internet, telephones and surveillance cameras, and those damaged servers required extensive restoration, the department said. It announced Friday that students will return to the campus next week.
“This was more than a building to the school and the community, it was a part of the culture and tradition, and it is a significant loss to everyone,” said state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch. “However, once again, I witnessed numerous examples of community pride and compassion. It was inspiring to see the response of so many agencies, organizations, community members and individuals from around the country who stepped into action and showed concern in a number of ways.”
The Administration Building was the school’s original building when it was founded in 1870, according to the school’s website. It was previously the Romney Classical Institute.
That was built in 1846, according to the West Virginia Humanities Council’s online West Virginia Encyclopedia.