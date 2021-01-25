West Virginia’s two major teachers unions recently sued to give public school workers more time to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
State education officials announced Monday that they have successfully forced every county to start offering in-person instruction as of this week. There’s a court hearing Tuesday in the unions’ fight to let counties shutter classrooms again until workers are fully inoculated.
Department of Education spokeswoman Christy Day wrote in an email Friday that “the number of vaccines already or soon to be administered totals 21,440.” But she wrote that none of those workers had yet received the second shot, which is required for optimal protection.
Even if more time is given for a second dose, roughly how many school employees are refusing to be vaccinated at all? That’s a question the education department’s data doesn’t seem to answer.
“Unfortunately, some of our school personnel have chosen not to take the vaccine,” state Board of Education President Miller Hall said at the board’s Jan. 13 meeting.
“And I don’t know the reasons or the choice, however, this is President Hall speaking: I strongly encourage each of you to get it when it’s offered to you, I strongly encourage you to do that. Not because I’m saying do that — because that’s what it’s saying in the data. We’re talking about data, we’re talking about saving lives, we’re talking about the mitigation strategies and we’re also talking about the vaccination.”
Day wrote that surveys seeking interest in being vaccinated went out to “more than 38,000” public school workers. That includes full-time regular public school employees and an unspecified number of workers for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, in Romney, and the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition, which provides education to kids and adults in juvenile detention centers, jails and other facilities.
Of those surveyed, only 30,086 people responded. And of those, only 20,158 people — about 67% of respondents and just over 50% of the 38,000 allegedly polled — “indicated an interest in being vaccinated,” Day wrote.
After the survey was distributed, Day wrote, “Many, however, changed their answer after consulting with their doctor and subsequently were added to the vaccination lists.” She did not specify how many people were added to those lists.
Those percentages conflict with how state schools Deputy Superintendent Michele Blatt depicted the situation to school board members at that same Jan. 13 meeting.
“The majority of people want the vaccine, they were closer to 75 or 80%” Blatt said.
“We have nothing else to add to the responses provided previously,” Day wrote Monday in response to questions about that disconnect and other holes in the data.
The state hasn’t mandated the vaccine for school workers. It hasn’t been federally approved yet for use on children. West Virginia requires students to have other vaccinations, such as for measles, to enroll in public schools.
The Department of Education provided what data it did give on Friday afternoon and declined to answer follow-up questions Monday.
Kanawha County didn’t respond to a Thursday afternoon request for this data until Monday afternoon. Kanawha spokeswoman Briana Warner wrote in an email that 2,506 employees had received their first shot, out of 5,400 total. She didn’t say what percentage had refused vaccination.
Cabell County Schools spokesman Jedd Flowers said Thursday that about 1,690 employees had requested vaccinations, out of 2,241 total.
“We don’t know that they refused it,” Flowers said of the others, “but they haven’t asked for it.”
He noted that “you don’t know who else has gotten it somewhere else, too.” West Virginia is currently vaccinating seniors in the general public, among some others.
Roane County Schools Superintendent Richard Duncan said that, of his 327 employees, only 130 said they want the vaccine.
“We were able to get more [doses] than what was demanded initially,” Duncan said.
He said he’s “absolutely a local-control proponent,” but added that the low vaccination interest rate he’s seen — combined with the air purifiers, symptom screening and other safety measures his county has put in place — means the notion of waiting for personnel to be fully vaccinated before returning to in-person learning doesn’t appeal much to him.
“We were able to operate safely before the vaccine was even finalized — even released,” he said. “Why would we shut down now that it’s here just because we were waiting for it to get out there?”
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association union, said, “We still have a large number of educators who haven’t been vaccinated and, to date, still don’t know when they will be. That’s what the suit is about.”
But neither he nor the American Federation of Teachers union are pushing for the vaccine to be mandated.