Jackson County law enforcement arrested two teenagers Wednesday after one brought a handgun onto a school bus, the sheriff told a media outlet.
In a recorded interview on MetroNews, Sheriff Ross Mellinger said a 16-year-old burglarized a home over the weekend, stealing a gun. The pistol ended up with that teen’s 15-year-old brother, who planned to kill at least one person at Ripley Middle, Mellinger said.
The 15-year-old showed the gun on the bus, but another student grabbed the magazine and took it to the bus driver, Mellinger said.
He said the bus was stopped either at or close to Evans Elementary. The route drops students off there before heading to Ripley Middle, Jackson schools Superintendent Blaine Hess told the Gazette-Mail.
Hess said there was no apparent connection between Wednesday’s incident and a student’s discovery Tuesday of a magazine in the Ripley Middle girls locker room. He said Ripley police investigated that, and neither they nor school employees found a weapon in the school.
Someone answering the phone for Ripley police around 1 p.m. Wednesday said only the chief is allowed to answer questions, and he was out for the afternoon. A post Wednesday on the agency’s Facebook page said “this situation does not have anything to do with the situation that happened this morning.”
Hess said he hasn’t heard whether the person who brought that magazine into Ripley Middle has been identified, but a Ripley officer told him the ammo was for a different caliber than for the gun found on the bus.
The superintendent said a federal grant funded student training, provided by a Sandy Hook foundation, regarding “see something, say something.”
“We’re glad they took that information to heart and certainly helped us to avert what could have been a tragedy,” Hess said.
Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254