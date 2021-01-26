A judge denied Tuesday afternoon school workers unions' request to immediately allow counties to again broadly shut down classrooms until more employees could be inoculated against COVID-19.
On Jan. 13, the state Board of Education ordered county school systems to start offering at least some in-person instruction. By Monday, that order had successfully forced every county, even some holdouts, to start offering in-person instruction as of this week.
The state arms of the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association unions filed lawsuits last week to let counties again switch to what's called "countywide remote learning," where only special education students are allowed in classrooms and all other students must learn remotely.
Few, if any, public school workers have yet gotten the second shot of the vaccine that's needed for optimal protection.
On Tuesday, Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Carrie Webster denied the unions' requested temporary restraining order that would've immediately restored to counties the right to switch to countywide remote learning.
“If the court would grant the restraining order then it would yet again return everyone to what was previously referred to as remote learning," Webster said, "and I think would further impede the ability of the [state] board to meet its mandate to provide those students that are not learning in a remote setting and are suffering as a result of only having the option of remote learning."
Dale Lee, president of the state's National Education Association branch, said his union will likely push forward with the case in some manner. That could mean appealing Webster's restraining order denial to the state Supreme Court of Appeals or pushing for Webster to grant an injunction.
“This is really about the counties having a full toolbox in their arsenal and [the state] taking the remote possibility out of their toolbox," Lee said. "We believe that the county is the one that should be making that decision.
"It's not that we're saying everybody needs to go remote, but when your numbers are continuing to rise and go sky high you have to have that option available," he said.