A judge has ordered that South Charleston High Principal Gabe King be immediately replaced with Kim Williams, whom the Kanawha County school system denied the position despite her working for the school district longer than King has been alive.
“The facts are not close,” Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom wrote in his ruling Friday.
“The disparity in experience [both teaching and administrative] is massive,” he wrote. “The absence of any evidence as to the qualifications of King is remarkable.”
All three of the district’s interviewers scored Williams higher than King, Bloom noted.
Williams, in her roughly 40-year career in Kanawha, has been an assistant principal for 14 years -- seven of those specifically as an assistant principal at South Charleston High, the court order states.
“Her evaluations have always been very good,” Bloom wrote.
Bloom noted that King had only taught for three or four years, mostly in Lincoln County and one year in Kanawha, and had served one year as an assistant principal in Boone County and about a month as an assistant principal in Kanawha.
Yet the school system gave him the job over the other applicants, including Williams.
Bloom wrote that officials leading the district “repeatedly stated that it needed a ‘new set of eyes,’ speculating that King -- at 29 years of age and 30 days in-county administrative experience -- would, in the opinion of Duerring and Milam, be the better choice. These considerations are clearly improper and unlawful.”
Bloom was referencing former superintendent Ron Duerring, who retired June 30, and former deputy superintendent Mark Milam, who retired last week.
Still working for the district is current Superintendent Tom Williams, who reached out to King to advise him of the opening and was a reference on King’s application (Tom and Kim Williams aren’t related).
Also still leading the district are all five Board of Education members who unanimously approved -- upon the recommendation of Duerring and Milam -- hiring King.
Then-board president Ryan White was tipped off before the hiring vote to review King’s experience, the faculty’s recommendations (the school’s Faculty Senate supported Williams) and the district’s official scoring of applicants, which ranked Kim Williams highest. But White testified he wasn’t sure he had actually requested that info.
One of the board members, Jim Crawford, allegedly told another member he couldn’t support Williams because she’s gay. He hasn’t returned calls or testified to confirm or deny that accusation in the case.
Duerring was allegedly there, at a conference, when Crawford said that, but Duerring denied this, Bloom wrote.
A second loss for Kanawha
This is the second defeat, and excoriating order, the school system has received in the case.
Williams filed an official grievance against the district in November 2018, just after King got the position.
Earlier this year, a state Public Employees Grievance Board judge ruled that King’s selection was, more likely than not, tainted by bias and discrimination. That judge ruled the position had to be reopened for applicants.
But Williams pushed further, appealing to Kanawha Circuit Court to be given the job instead of having to again apply after being denied the position twice. On Friday, Bloom agreed with her, ordering her immediate instatement.
Bloom ruled that state law, state Board of Education policy and Kanawha’s own policy require hiring the “most qualified applicant” for administrator positions.
And he noted that the district, which had also appealed the grievance decision to his courtroom, didn’t even contest the Grievance Board judge’s finding that Williams was the most qualified.
Bloom noted that state law requires that the “relative qualifications of the applicant” be “fairly judged.”
“It is clear that the ‘relative qualifications’ of King and [Williams] are so tilted in favor of [Williams] that the hiring of King in this case is the very definition of arbitrary and capricious,” Bloom wrote.
If the district doesn’t appeal Bloom’s ruling -- or appeals it and loses -- it’s unclear what will happen to King. The school system did not immediately return requests for comment Monday about how it intends to respond.
The school board last week transferred George Washington Principal George Aulenbacher into a central office leadership role, opening up the principal position at the South Hills school.
George Washington Vice Principal Jim Crawford Jr. -- son of the board member Crawford -- is now serving as interim principal there.
Duerring, the former superintendent, had backed Crawford Jr. for the South Charleston High principal position in an earlier posting of that job. Williams had also applied then and was passed over at that time, too.
Amid controversy, the younger Crawford withdrew his application for the South Charleston job. The board chose another applicant, who quickly left, leading to the second hiring process that selected King and led Williams to file her grievance.