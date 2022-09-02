West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is filling the two state Board of Education vacancies with a conservative/libertarian think tank board member and the state School Building Authority board's vice chairman.
Chris Stansbury, of Charleston, is an optometrist who served two years as a Republican in the House of Delegates before losing his 2016 state Senate bid against then-incumbent, now-former senator Corey Palumbo.
Stansbury is currently listed online as a board member of the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, a conservative/libertarian think tank that has advocated for years for non-public school vouchers and charter schools in West Virginia. The state school board mostly oversees the state's public school systems, which compete with these alternatives for per-pupil state and federal student funding, but the state board has also written charter school regulations.
A Cardinal Institute senior fellow, Adam Kissel, already leads the separate state charter school approval and oversight board.
Stansbury and his wife, Amber, have also started a guns, ammunition and gun accessories dealer called Trigger.
Justice announced Stansbury and the other appointee, Victor Gabriel, during a COVID-19 news briefing Friday.
Gabriel is board vice chairman of the state School Building Authority, the agency that awards public school districts grants for school construction, consolidation and significant renovation. Gabriel has served on that board for a dozen years, according to the Authority's website.
The chairman of the Authority's board is Brian Abraham, Justice's chief of staff. The state school board hired the Authority's now-former executive director, David Roach, as state schools superintendent last month, so Gabriel will oversee him. And Abraham's wife, Stephanie, serves as the state school board's attorney.
Both appointees can start serving immediately, but the Republican-dominated Senate still has the ability to deny their appointments. Once confirmed by the Senate, they can't be removed over policy or political disagreements until their terms expire.
The appointments replace the state school board's former president, Miller Hall, and vice president, Tom Campbell, who both resigned.
A state school board member can’t serve more than two consecutive years as president, so the board had to choose someone other than Hall in July.
On July 12, Campbell, the board's vice president, resigned from the body. The next day, the board chose Paul Hardesty as president and Nancy White as vice president.
The Governor's Office said Stansbury will complete Hall's term, which ends in November 2028, and Gabriel will complete Campbell's term, which ends in November 2030. Hall was the board's only Black member, and the two new members are white. The board continues to have seven men and two women.
The board member changes are part of continuing flux in the state’s top K-12 education leadership over the past roughly two months.
Last month, the board hired Roach after agreeing to former superintendent Clayton Burch's transfer request.
The state superintendent runs the state Department of Education. Roach's old job, state School Building Authority executive director, remains vacant.
After Roach became state superintendent, the education department's longtime top lawyer and the assistant state superintendent left, and a new deputy state superintendent joined the department.
On Wednesday, state Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, announced he had removed Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, from her role as Senate Education Committee chairwoman.