West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is filling the two state Board of Education vacancies with a now-former conservative/libertarian think tank board member and the state School Building Authority board's departing vice chairman.
Chris Stansbury, of Charleston, is an optometrist who served two years as a Republican in the House of Delegates before losing his 2016 state Senate bid against then-incumbent, now-former senator Corey Palumbo.
As of the Friday afternoon appointment announcement, Stansbury was listed online as a board member of the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, a conservative/libertarian think tank. Cardinal Institute Executive Director Garrett Ballengee said via messages to the Gazette-Mail later Friday that Stansbury resigned "just a little while ago" in order "to devote his full attention to the State Board of Education."
The Cardinal Institute has advocated for years for non-public school vouchers and charter schools in West Virginia. The state school board mostly oversees the state's public school systems, which compete with these alternatives for per-pupil state and federal funding, but the state board has also written charter school regulations.
A Cardinal Institute senior fellow, Adam Kissel, already leads the separate state charter school approval and oversight board.
Stansbury and his wife, Amber, have also started a guns, ammunition and gun accessories dealer called Trigger.
Neither Stansbury nor the Governor's Office returned requests for comment Friday.
Justice announced Stansbury and the other appointee, Victor Gabriel, during an online COVID-19 news briefing Friday.
Gabriel was until now the board vice chairman of the state School Building Authority, the agency that awards public school districts grants for school construction, consolidation and significant renovation.
He said Friday he's leaving that board because he's not one of the three specified School Building Authority board/state school board dual members. He said those slots are already full.
Gabriel served on that board for about a dozen years. He said he previously worked for over 40 years in education, including as transportation director for the Harrison County school system and as an assistant superintendent overseeing transportation and other issues for that school district.
“It was just rewarding to be able to make a difference in kids' lives, and I'm looking forward to this," Gabriel said. He thanked Justice "for his vote of confidence in my ability."
Since retiring from the Harrison County school system in 2010, he said he also worked as a paid consultant for the state Department of Education on the statewide school bus driver training program and other bus issues.
He said he's now ceasing that work. The state school board oversees the education department.
The chairman of the School Building Authority's board is Brian Abraham, Justice's chief of staff. The state school board hired the Authority's now-former executive director, David Roach, as state schools superintendent last month, so Gabriel will oversee him. And Abraham's wife, Stephanie, serves as the state school board's attorney.
Both appointees can start serving immediately, but the Republican-dominated Senate still has the ability to deny their appointments. Once confirmed by the Senate, they can't be removed over policy or political disagreements until their terms expire.
The appointments replace the state school board's former president, Miller Hall, and vice president, Tom Campbell, who both resigned.
A state school board member can’t serve more than two consecutive years as president, so the board had to choose someone other than Hall in July.
On July 12, Campbell, the board's vice president, resigned from the body. The next day, the board chose Paul Hardesty as president and Nancy White as vice president.
On Monday, Hall told the Gazette-Mail he was resigning.
The Governor's Office, in a news release, said Stansbury will complete Hall's term, which ends in November 2028, and Gabriel will complete Campbell's term, which ends in November 2030. Hall was the board's only Black member, and the two new members are white. The board continues to have seven men and two women.
The board member changes are part of continuing flux in the state’s top K-12 education leadership over the past roughly two months.
Last month, the board hired Roach after agreeing to former superintendent Clayton Burch's transfer request.
The state superintendent runs the state Department of Education. Roach's old job, state School Building Authority executive director, remains vacant.
After Roach became state superintendent, the education department's longtime top lawyer and the assistant state superintendent left, and a new deputy state superintendent joined the department.
On Wednesday, state Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, announced he had removed Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, from her role as Senate Education Committee chairwoman.
Blair replaced her with Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason. Rucker also announced she was challenging Blair for the Senate presidency.