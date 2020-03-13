Justice cancels public, private schools statewide over coronavirus threat

Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that all schools in West Virginia will close for the foreseeable future in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Neighboring states began announcing school closures Thursday.
"We're closing schools as long as we have to close the schools," Justice said at a Friday morning news conference.
Justice said this question kept coming back to him when he was considering closing schools.
Justice's announcement followed West Virginia state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch's Friday morning tweet saying he "strongly recommended" that all extracurricular activities be canceled starting Monday.
"This does not include student care programs like 21st Century Learning and child nutrition programs," the tweet announced.
Some 10,600 public or private schools nationwide had been closed or were scheduled to close as of about 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Education Week, a national industry trade journal.
Only six states are doing so statewide, according to Education Week. Three border West Virginia: Ohio, Kentucky and Maryland.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a waiver request from West Virginia allowing churches, nonprofit groups, schools and others to receive federal reimbursement for feeding students individually rather than in groups, according to Sam Runyon, a staffer for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.
That removed a major obstacle to ensuring students are fed in the event of school closure. That is a concern in West Virginia, where poverty rates are among the nation's highest.
Runyon said Manchin, D-W.Va., wrote a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue urging the waiver's approval.
"I am glad Secretary Perdue agrees this is an urgent matter and hope that this will help our state leaders make the right decisions to protect all West Virginians from this virus, including closing our schools if necessary," Manchin said in a statement.
As of Thursday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wasn't recommending that all schools close -- even in communities with identified cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
That put responsibility on local health officials to determine what schools should do.
“Local health officials may recommend temporary school dismissals if a student or staff member attended school prior to being confirmed as a COVID-19 case," the CDC said. “If a student or staff member has been identified with COVID-19, school and program administrators should seek guidance from local health officials to determine when students and staff should return to schools and what additional steps are needed for the school community."
“Schools are not expected to make decisions about dismissal or canceling events on their own," the CDC said. "Schools can seek specific guidance from local health officials to determine if, when, and for how long to take these steps."
Children and staff can be carriers of the virus to particularly vulnerable people, including to the elderly and others with chronic health issues.