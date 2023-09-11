An assembly of the West Virginia University Faculty Senate took an extraordinary step last week when it approved a resolution of no confidence in President Gordon Gee in a 797-100 vote.
That step frequently has led to a push out the door.
Following 57 no-confidence votes reviewed in a 2017 study in a peer-reviewed journal of research focused on college presidencies, the campus leader was removed from office within six months in 32 instances — 56% of the time. The majority of the departures weren’t voluntary.
The Journal of Research on the College President study focused on members of the Association of Public Land Grant Universities — of which WVU is a member.
But Taunja Willis-Miller, chairwoman of the WVU Board of Governors, made clear in a statement the same day as the no-confidence vote the board doesn’t stand with faculty on Gee or an even more overwhelming vote to freeze a plan to cut 147 positions, or 6% of the school’s total faculty. Faculty were allowed to appeal preliminary recommendations, resulting in 22 fewer faculty cuts to follow roughly 130 staff cuts already resulting from the school’s cutback plan.
“The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gee and the strategic repositioning of WVU,” Willis-Miller said.
Willis-Miller asserted the Faculty Senate’s resolutions were informed by “misinformation” and signaled support for making proposed cuts in response to a $45 million budget shortfall that Gee’s administration has attributed to a long-term enrollment decline.
Gov. Jim Justice echoed Willis-Miller’s support for Gee at an administration briefing Wednesday.
“I do have a lot of confidence in Gordon Gee, and I’ve got an absolute confidence in our university, and our Board of Governors,” Justice said.
During a contentious Faculty Senate hearing Monday, Gee declined to say whether he would accept a salary cut, downplayed a 2014 pledge he made to increase enrollment to at least 40,000 as “aspirational,” and insisted the proposed cuts were the right course.
“I will not accept a narrative being promulgated that we have mismanaged this university or are making it a lesser university,” Gee said.
The Board of Governors consists of members appointed or reappointed by Justice per state law, yielding a board that shares the coal magnate governor’s business interests in fossil fuels and holds political and business connections to him. Sixteen appointees sit on the board, along with a student representative.
That board will meet Friday to consider whether to approve proposed cuts that would slash faculty for environment and energy-related programs by over 25% from their July levels, moves that would impact program units serving roughly 1,500 students, per a Gazette-Mail analysis of Provost’s Office data.
On the chopping block are energy and environment-focused offerings and other programs that have yielded more net tuition revenue than expenses.
The Provost’s Office has proposed eliminating foreign language majors and master’s degree programs despite the World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics unit net tuition revenue exceeding total expenses by an average of $871,384 from 2020 through 2022, per office data.
The office has recommended cutting faculty in its Mathematical and Data Sciences unit to 32, a third below its July total of 48, and ending graduate-level Mathematics programs despite the unit’s net tuition revenue exceeding its expenses by an average of $7,940,341 from 2020 through 2022.
Willis-Miller serves as counsel in health care and public finance industry groups at Jackson Kelly PLLC, a law firm with offices throughout West Virginia that often has served coal companies, gas and oil producers, chemical companies, electric utilities and manufacturing firms.
Willis-Miller served as state Department of Health and Human Resources secretary under former Democratic Gov. Gaston Caperton.
Board of Governors member Charles Capito Jr. is a retired managing director at Wells Fargo Advisors and husband of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., an outspoken opponent of aggressive climate action and supporter of West Virginia’s coal and gas industries.
Board of Governors members Bray Cary and Elmer Coppoolse are both Justice appointees with extensive ties to West Virginia’s chief executive.
Cary has been a senior adviser to Justice and was a board member at EQT Corp., a Pittsburgh gas producer. Coppoolse has been chief operating officer at the Justice-owned Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs since 2016.
Board of Governors member Kevin Craig is executive vice president at Natural Resource Partners LP, a company with offices in Huntington and Houston that leases land to companies that extract minerals for royalties and other fees.
Natural Resource Partners draws support from metallurgical and thermal coal industry sales and has had leases in place with the potential to sequester roughly 800 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to the company’s website.
Board of Governors member Alan Larrick, a former director of the state Lottery Commission, is an attorney at Larrick Law Offices in Raleigh County, where his wife had been business manager for 21 years before Justice appointed her to the Public Service Commission in 2017.
Renee Larrick has taken part in PSC decisions that have drawn the ire of renewable energy and ratepayer advocates by green-lighting rate increases to fund environmental compliance upgrades to support West Virginia’s reliance on coal-fired electricity.
The Board of Governors on Friday will consider a Provost’s Office recommendation to end its bachelor of science in recreation degree program in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources, a professional preparation program the university says has launched graduates into positions with parks and recreation and conservation agencies at all levels of government.
The proposed cut comes amid a Justice administration focus on expanding recreation and tourism.
The Provost’s Office has proposed cutting Division of Forestry and Natural Resources unit faculty 19% from its July level per the office’s data.
The Board of Governors will consider a Provost’s Office recommendation to cut to 21 the number of faculty in its School of Design and Community Development unit to 21, a 28% cut from the level reported by the Provost’s Office in July.
Slated for discontinuance within that unit is a Master of Landscape Architecture degree program from which 12 students graduated from fall 2017 to spring 2022, according to WVU’s 2023-24 Academic Catalog.
A WVU webpage notes the demand for professional landscape architects is increasing because of emerging environmental markets and projected shortages of graduates from accredited landscape architecture programs. The master’s program has focused on environmental and community design and planning.
The Provost’s Office has recommended slashing the Division of Plant and Soil Sciences unit’s faculty 52% below its reported July level of 21.
Within that unit, the office has recommended ending its Bachelor of Science program in Environmental Microbiology, a program providing employment opportunities in environmental and clinical laboratories.
Within WVU’s Division of Resource Economics and Management unit, the Provost’s Office has proposed ending the Energy Environments graduate program. School webpages say the program focuses on relationships between energy extraction and use, environmental quality and public policy.
Gee defended the proposed cuts by saying he had the support of the state legislative finance committee members. Gee was alluding to a Joint Legislative Finance Committee meeting Monday at which state lawmakers were receptive to a presentation on WVU’s planned cutbacks from WVU Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop.
“[T]hey believe in what we’re doing,” Gee said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive