Gov. Jim Justice plans to ask state lawmakers for at least one more across-the-board teacher, school service personnel and state employee pay raise, effective next school/fiscal year.

County schools superintendents said Justice mentioned raises when he spoke to them last week about his opposition to proposed state constitutional Amendment 2. On Thursday, Justice confirmed his plans to the Gazette-Mail.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

