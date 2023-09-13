Gov. Jim Justice said it isn’t likely the state will intervene in the ongoing issues at West Virginia University.
With administrators pointing to a decline in enrollment as the cause, the school is facing a projected $45 million budget deficit that has resulted in leadership proposing unprecedented cuts to personnel and programs.
“I welcome ideas but I do not think there is an appetite from the standpoint of the leadership in the Legislature at this point in time to basically bail out WVU,” Justice said during a news briefing on Wednesday.
The school’s proposal to eliminate 32 majors and cut staff by hundreds has drawn the ire of students and faculty. Students organized protests on campus and the school’s faculty assembly passed a resolution of no confidence in President Gordon Gee, as well as another seeking to halt the cutbacks.
While the school has labeled the changes as an “academic transformation” that will solidify the university into the future, students and faculty have described the process as obtuse and lacking transparency.
Many have expressed concern the proposed cuts will gut the school's resources, damaging its mission as a land-grant university and its status as an R1 research institution. They have also accused the university of downplaying the impact of the transformation. Administrators have denied these assertions on multiple occasions.
Meanwhile, administrators and the school’s Board of Governors have continued to express support for Gee as the board prepares to vote on the cuts Friday, as well as consider the faculty assembly resolutions.
During a meeting this week, the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee approved a resolution supporting the faculty assembly's resolution to freeze the cutbacks. The committee also called for Justice and the Legislature to immediately provide proper levels of funding to the university, as well as for an independent audit of WVU's finances.
Additionally, legislators from Monongalia and Marion counties this week issued a news release asking Justice to call a special session to address the university’s financial woes. Delegates Joey Garcia, D-Marion, Anitra Hamilton, D-Monongalia, Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, and John Williams, D-Monongalia, are asking Justice to call the Legislature into session to provide financial support to West Virginia’s flagship university.
Williams said state support for higher education has waned over the years, and the situation at WVU is a reflection of that lack of support.
“We are asking for $45 million as a stop-gap measure to provide the administration more time to find alternative solutions,” he said.
Garcia expressed disappointment that the Legislature did not act on the situation during a recent special session and encouraged Justice to remedy that inaction by calling another session now.
"With our record-setting $2 billion budget surplus last year, the Legislature has the ability to re-prioritize higher education funding at our flagship university,” Garcia said. “This is the same amendment that we offered to a funding bill during the most recent special session that was rejected for being out of order.”
Hansen said WVU plays a crucial role in the economics of West Virginia and needs state support.
“We need a strong flagship university to keep West Virginians in the state and attract people to our state,” said Hansen.
However, during Wednesday’s briefing, Justice said the Legislature isn’t likely to take action in the near future. Sharing his own thoughts on the issue, Justice favored a wait-and-see approach but stressed the state will be there as a “backfall” while the university attempts to correct its course.
He also said he believes some of the issues at the university are self-inflicted.
“What we really need to do is let WVU have the time to get their house in order,” he said. “There is absolutely no question that what has happened is some level of bloating in programs and things that maybe, just maybe, we ought not be teaching at WVU.”
