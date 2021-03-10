Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed into law Wednesday legislation allowing people without education degrees to become public school teachers even if whatever degree they do have isn’t related to the subject area they plan to teach in.
Leaders of the Republican supermajorities that control both chambers of the state Legislature fast-tracked the bill.
Data from the West Virginia Department of Education shows a lack of fully endorsed teachers. In one of the worst examples, there were 278 teachers this school year with at least one geometry class on their schedule, yet 29% were not fully endorsed to teach that subject for the grade level they were teaching.
Prior law allowed county school systems to create alternative teacher certification programs, through which people who don’t have teaching degrees can nonetheless become teachers.
But that past law mandated that these alternative certification applicants have an “academic major or occupational area the same as or similar to the subject matter” they wish to teach.
The new law (Senate Bill 14) creates another certification path that has no such requirement.
It allows the state schools superintendent to grant teaching certificates to anyone with a bachelor’s degree, as long as they pass a background check and complete the following two steps:
- Complete “pedagogical training or a pedagogical course or courses in substantive alignment with nationally recognized pedagogical standards, or approved or established by the state board [of Education]”
- Pass “the same subject matter and competency test or tests required by the state board for traditional program applicants.”
Those tests currently include the PRAXIS tests.