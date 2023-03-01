Carrying a concealed firearm will soon become permissible at all West Virginia institutions of higher learning for those with a concealed carry permit after Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 10 into law Wednesday.
Under the newly minted Campus Self-Defense Act, effective July 2024, licensed people will be able to carry a concealed pistol or revolver on campuses, but colleges retain authority to regulate the practice in several areas.
Areas that will still be subject to regulation include those where electronic equipment and armed personnel provide adequate security; nonpublic residence hall rooms; stadiums with capacity of more than 1,000; disciplinary hearings; day care facilities; mental health/patient care counseling spaces; hazardous lab areas; private individual offices; law enforcement spaces; and buildings leased to private entities.
Schools also will be required to provide storage space and lockers or safes for handguns.
Previously, West Virginia law had allowed individual institutions to decide their own concealed carry policies.
On Wednesday, Justice was joined by National Rifle Association state director Art Thomm and a representative of the West Virginia Citizen's Defense League for the announcement. Thomm spoke briefly before the governor made his own statement.
"It gives me incredible pride to stand arm in arm with you and absolutely just say, without any question today: Does anybody here not think -- that has a brain in your head -- that, just because we absolutely don't have this campus carry [law], that people can't bring guns on our campuses?" Justice said to those in attendance. "I mean, for crying out loud, the doors are wide open. This is just saying the law-abiding people have a right to be able to carry, if they choose to do so.
"We just hope and pray that there's never a problem. We can't ensure in any way that there won't be a problem, but, for God sakes a-livin', we need to stand rock solid by who we are and by the Second Amendment and all the greatness we are in this state, and send the message to the world, 'By God, if you want to mess with us, we can mess back.'"
According to the Gun Violence Archive, an online archive of gun violence incidents collected from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources, 138 people have been killed in mass shootings so far in 2023. The archive defines mass shooting as an event where four or more are shot and/or killed at the same general time and location, not including the shooter. The latest incident saw a gunman kill three at Michigan State University in February.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation saw more than 48,830 firearm related deaths in 2021, up from just over 45,222 in 2020.
In a Wednesday afternoon letter to faculty, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee reaffirmed his and other college leaders' views following the bill's passage.
"We have opposed this type of legislation many times in recent years, firmly believing that local control is the best path forward. We reiterated this to lawmakers on multiple occasions again this year," Gee wrote. "However, now that this bill has been signed into law, we must come together as a community and work through the implications as it relates to the overall safety of our campuses."
Gee said the time until implementation in the summer of 2024 would be used to create a new Campus Safety Group to make recommendations for how to proceed.
Earlier this year, Marshall University President Brad Smith issued a joint statement alongside Gee opposing the bill and making recommendations, several of which were included in the final proposal.
"We support local control, and we believe that our boards of governors are best suited to decide whether guns should be permitted on campus. We therefore do not support statewide campus carry," the letter read. "Whether it is mental health challenges facing some students, discussion about grades, recruitment of new students and faculty, or the protection of open and honest debate of ideas, we are concerned about inserting firearms into these types of situations."
West Virginia now becomes the 12th state to mandate campus carry. After SB 10 was passed 84-13 in the Republican-dominated House and signed into law by Justice, the state joined Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Those states enacted measures between 2003 and 2021.