Carrying a concealed firearm will soon become permissible at all West Virginia institutions of higher learning for those with a concealed carry permit after Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 10 into law Wednesday.

Under the newly minted Campus Self-Defense Act, effective July 2024, licensed people will be able to carry a concealed pistol or revolver on campuses, but colleges retain authority to regulate the practice in several areas.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

