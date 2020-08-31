Gov. Jim Justice’s last-second Hail Mary attempt to play high school football games Friday in three counties with high levels of COVID-19 spread fell incomplete Monday, as school officials in the three affected counties slapped down the proposal.
In his COVID-19 briefing, Justice announced a plan Monday to allow schools in the three counties showing an orange risk factor for accelerated rate of spread — Kanawha, Fayette and Logan — to still have a chance to play Friday, if all players, coaches, cheerleaders and band members would undergo COVID-19 testing and test negative.
However, administrators of the three school systems were quick to reject the plan, despite Justice’s claims that he and aides had worked since Saturday evening to come up with a consensus agreement.
Kanawha County Schools were the first to turn down Justice’s offer, stating that school “administrators, principals, and coaches are focused on opening schools Tuesday, Sept. 8th, and will continue with practices in hopes that the overall COVID-19 numbers go down, so that our student athletes and others have a better chance of participating for an entire season.”
“We thank state officials for this option for our students, but we’ve collectively decided that our focus should be on making sure that we do everything in our power to get our students back to school,” said Tom Williams, Kanahwa Superintendent of Schools. “I’m proud of our coaches and principals for continuing to focus on the start of our school year.”
Fayette County Schools opted out shortly afterward, followed by a rejection of the plan by Logan County school officials.
“I know just how much playing sports means to our communities and our children,” Justice said of the potential last-minute reprieve.
Justice’s announcement followed a rally outside his Capitol offices, in which parents and players chanted, “Let them play.”
As for the protest, Justice said, “We’re not going to be pressured by anybody standing and hollering outside.”
During the briefing, Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, conceded that the plan would require a rapid turnaround of test results, something he said would be challenging, but doable.
“We are highly cognizant that this time frame in delivering any test back is a challenge for us,” he said.
Also Monday, Justice said bars in Monongalia County were authorized to reopen Monday, for the first time since the governor ordered county bars closed July 13, following a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to crowds at several Morgantown bars.
Justice said Monday that the reopenings would proceed, even though Monongalia County moved Monday from yellow to orange on the risk scale, as testing of returning WVU students was showing a positive test rate approaching 20%.
“That decision was made when our numbers were coming down, down, down. That decision was made umpteen days ago,” Justice said of reopening the bars, saying it would be unfair to bar owners to immediately revoke the reopening order.
Marsh said counties with universities or large colleges can expect an upturn in positive tests among returning students, noting, “It becomes real challenging for these counties.”
Also Monday, state Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said school systems in green or yellow counties (reflecting lower rates of spread) will not have the option to open Sept. 8 with fully remote learning.
“We know 70% of the families have asked for in-person classes, so we really, really need to open for our students,” he said, saying that all-remote learning should be limited to “extreme circumstances.”