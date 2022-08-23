Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The new Clendenin Elementary was supposed to be completed by last month, finally replacing a structure the Kanawha County school system demolished after the June 2016 flood.

But discovering pyritic sulfur at the construction site back in October “kind of put the project at a standstill, except for the site work,” said Andrew Crawford, the school district's facilities planning executive director.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you