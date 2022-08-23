The new Clendenin Elementary was supposed to be completed by last month, finally replacing a structure the Kanawha County school system demolished after the June 2016 flood.
But discovering pyritic sulfur at the construction site back in October “kind of put the project at a standstill, except for the site work,” said Andrew Crawford, the school district's facilities planning executive director.
“We haven’t even started back on the building yet,” he told Kanawha Board of Education members Tuesday, though he said in an interview afterward that some walls are up. Board member Tracy White asked for an updated expected completion date, but Crawford said "I really don't feel comfortable putting a time frame on it right now."
He noted COVID-19 related material delays, an unknown winter and "trying to get contractors back," or hire new contractors, after the school system couldn't tell past contractors how long the delay would be.
Crawford was before the board Tuesday asking the members to approve paying Waterford, Ohio-based Wolf Creek Contracting up to $2.3 million to remove and replace the soil containing the pyritic sulfur. He said the calcium in concrete could have caused the pyritic sulfur-tainted soil to swell under the building slab, and could have also produced sulfuric acid that attacked the building foundations.
"We are removing down to bedrock," he said.
Board members unanimously approved the budget change. Crawford said he expects Federal Emergency Management Agency flood relief dollars to pay 90% of the cost increase, though he said FEMA hasn't yet approved the dollar amount.
"Part of that is we don't actually know the dollar amount," he said.
He said the school system already told Wolf Creek to start removing the problematic soil a few weeks ago.
"We're scrutinizing everything that happens, we're weighing every truck, we're looking at every hour spent, justifying every dollar spent, and so, hopefully, we're nowhere near that $2.3 million," Crawford said. He said the school system must show FEMA the cost is necessary.
He cited the need for approvals from agencies, for soil testing from outside experts, for locating new fill and for negotiating cost as the reasons it took nearly a year to start removing the soil. He said the school district is getting new fill material from a quarry.
In late October, the school system announced it had paused construction after the pyritic sulfur was found. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, pyritic sulfur is found in coal and occurs as the minerals pyrite and marcasite.
The school system said its on-site overseer of the construction companies, a role called the clerk of the works, discovered the issue when he saw “iron staining on fill materials at the site adjacent to concrete that was placed.”
Dave Shell, project manager for Wolf Creek and based in West Virginia, said an employee of his company discovered the issue.
After the flood damaged the original building more than six years ago, the school system relocated students to Bridge Elementary and trailer classrooms right outside it, and officially consolidated those two schools.
The new building will be the new home of the consolidated school, finally eliminating the trailers.