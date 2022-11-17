Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Board of Education approved a calendar Thursday for next school year that starts classes Aug. 18, has a full week off for Thanksgiving and 10 weekdays off around Christmas and New Year's.

It does not end the first semester before winter break.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

