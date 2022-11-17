The Kanawha County Board of Education approved a calendar Thursday for next school year that starts classes Aug. 18, has a full week off for Thanksgiving and 10 weekdays off around Christmas and New Year's.
It does not end the first semester before winter break.
The vote was 4-0, with Ric Cavender the only school board member absent.
Members approved a modified version of the calendar proposal dubbed Option 3. Board President Tracy White said Cavender supported that proposal.
Board member Ryan White (no relation) suggested modifying Option 3 to move the start date for students from Aug. 21, a Monday, to Aug. 18, a Friday.
The board members agreed to this, and the complementary change of making Jan. 2 a day off, after board member Becky Jordon asked two assistant schools superintendents at Thursday's meeting what they thought. These two, Amon Gilliam and Mellow Lee, backed the Friday start.
Below are other features of the approved calendar. Single days off are not mentioned. This information focuses on students' schedule; teachers' breaks are somewhat different.
There will be parent-teacher conferences, but no classes, on Monday, Oct. 9, Columbus Day. Students will remain out the next day for employee training and faculty senate meetings.
The week of Thanksgiving will be off.
Dec. 20-22, a Wednesday through Friday, will be off.
The next week, starting with Christmas on Monday, will be off.
New Year’s Day, on the following Monday, also will be off, as will the next day.
The first semester will end Jan. 12, a Friday. There will be an extended weekend with the following Monday off, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Tuesday off, for employee training.
The Monday through Friday of March 25-29, plus the following Monday, April 1, will be off for spring break.
Classes will end May 30.
Piedmont Elementary's year-round calendar, with its longer mid-year breaks, has yet to be released.
The board also approved paying South Dakota-based Daktronics Inc. $310,000 for a scoreboard for Herbert Hoover High. Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams said Poca Valley Bank is paying for it.
That vote was 5-0. Cavender was still on the teleconference line at that time.