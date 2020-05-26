Kanawha board approves $8.2M George Washington heating and AC project and replacing 3 roofs

The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Tuesday contracts to replace George Washington High’s entire heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system and the roofs of three elementary schools: Belle, Montrose and Pinch.
All of these projects are being funded by the excess levy property tax increase Kanawha residents voted to approve in November 2018.
Charleston-based Harris Brothers submitted the lowest bids for three out of those four projects, according to documents the county school system provided.
The school board awarded Harris Brothers roughly $8.2 million for the George Washington HVAC project.
The No. 2 bidder on that, Charleston-based Dougherty Company Inc., said it could do the work for $8.5 million. There were two other bidders, the highest of which bid $9.2 million.
“We are anticipating having the system for heat functional in the bulk of the [school] by mid-October, before the heating season starts,” said Chuck Smith, the school system’s facilities planning executive director.
“Other sections will be a transition as the phases are completed,” Smith said. “Construction will continue throughout the facility and limited sections of the building will be shut down at a time for the renovations, but the classes will be relocated within the school. Most construction activities during the school year will take place on evenings and weekends to minimize disruptions.”
That project is scheduled to be substantially completed by April 10, 2021, Smith said.
The board also agreed to pay Harris Brothers $307,000 to replace the Belle roof and $298,000 to replace the Pinch roof.
The board awarded Shield Roofing and Construction LLC $367,000 to replace the Montrose roof.
The company has locations in Morgantown, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Harris Brothers came in second in that bid, saying it could do the work for $500,000.
There were six bidders, including Shield and Harris Brothers, for each of the roofing projects.
Smith said the roofs are “very old and are past their prime.” He said he expects work will start on them next month and be nearly or fully complete by the end of August.
All votes Tuesday were 4-0.
Superintendent Ron Duerring said the board wasn’t hearing board member Jim Crawford’s audio for some reason, and Crawford’s voice wasn’t heard until after the votes were done. Crawford said he voted for all the contracts but wasn’t heard.
The board has been meeting electronically amid the pandemic.