Kanawha board approves $10.9M for Capital High heating, AC and roofing replacement

The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Thursday night paying $10.9 million for replacing roofing and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Capital High in Charleston.
The school board awarded the contract to Charleston-based Dougherty Company, the lowest of four bidders.
Chuck Smith, the county school system’s facilities planning executive director, told the board the project also includes an extended warranty and maintenance agreement.
Smith said work should start during spring break. He said he hadn’t yet seen a final schedule, but the company will have 18 months to complete the project.
“The hard part is trying to do it in phases, where we don’t disrupt the school functions as much as possible,” he said. “The plan is to gradually bring units online and phase off of existing [AC] chillers as we go.”
Kanawha schools Superintendent Ron Duerring said the project is extensive.
Two of the other bidders, DSO Mechanical LLC and Harris Brothers, are based in Kanawha, while the high bidder, Darnold Mechanical Inc., which bid $13.6 million, is based in Jackson County.
The vote was 4-0, with Becky Jordon the only board member absent.
In November 2018, Kanawha residents voted to approve a new, higher excess levy for their school system, removing the cap that existed for a quarter-century on how much that excess levy could raise.
The resulting property tax rate increase is paying for the work at Capital.
For years, Kanawha students have sweltered or shivered through classes because their heating and cooling systems don’t work well, or they were sent home because those systems weren’t working at all.
The biggest new thing the higher excess levy is paying for is heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements at multiple schools. Smith said Capital will be the first of these projects.
Also Thursday, the board spent about 20 minutes in closed session after board member Tracy White said she wanted to discuss a legal issue.