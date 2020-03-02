Kanawha board buys new iPads, MacBooks, gives new superintendent 5 weeks of paid vacation

The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pay roughly $10 million for new Apple computers and related services for students and teachers.
Kanawha schools technology director Leah Sparks said the county school system currently provides an iPad tablet computer for every student in grades four through 12 and a MacBook laptop for all teachers, regardless of grade level. She said it’s about 17,600 devices total.
Before the start of next school year, the current fifth-generation iPads will be replaced with seventh-generation ones, and the 2015 MacBooks will be replaced with newer MacBooks, according to a document provided at Monday’s meeting. Sparks said they will be the new MacBook Airs.
Alternatively, Sparks said the school system could’ve just finished paying off the $6 million left on its $14 million rent-to-own deal in 2017 for the current Apple products and related services in order to keep those devices.
With the board’s vote Monday, she said Kanawha will now just pay roughly $3 million of that remaining $6 million, return the current devices to Apple to pay down the leftover $3 million and then, next school year, start paying off the new, $10 million rent-to-own deal on the new products.
The total interest Kanawha will pay in the new deal will be about $200,000.
If the board doesn’t decide to do this again, it would own the new products by 2024. But Sparks said she doesn’t want to keep older devices.
“In the real world you have updated equipment that you have to use to do your job,” she said. “We don’t see why education should be any different, we’re trying to prepare them for the real world. They deserve that, they deserve to have updated tools to use.”
She said Kanawha students are coding even in prekindergarten, and “we’re creating a workforce that knows how to work online.”
The national spread of public school systems providing computers is a contentious education topic.
A 2015 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, an international group of 34 partner countries, said “where computers are used in the classroom, their impact on student performance is mixed at best.”
“Students who use computers moderately at school tend to have somewhat better learning outcomes than students who use computers rarely,” the report said. “But students who use computers very frequently at school do a lot worse in most learning outcomes.”
Board members also approved Monday a one-year contract for upcoming Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams that gives him five weeks of paid vacation, just like current Superintendent Ron Duerring.
Duerring, who’s retiring on June 30 after 22 years as the county’s superintendent, makes $164,000 annually.
Williams will start off making $150,000, up from his current $130,000 salary as deputy superintendent.
The board previously approved that raise on Jan. 29, when it first voted 3-2 to promote Williams, and on Feb. 5, when it voted on the issue again.
Board President Ryan White, who opposed the promotion because he said he supported searching nationally for candidates, called that Feb. 5 meeting, citing concerns that open meetings laws were violated in the initial vote.
On Monday, all five board members approved the contract for Williams without discussion.