Kanawha County Board of Education members voted 4-1 Tuesday afternoon to keep Tom Williams as their superintendent for another four years, the longest contract they were legally allowed to provide.
Williams will continue making $150,000 next school year, but will then make $5,000 more each of the following three school years, ending up with a $165,000 salary.
Board member Ryan White was the only no vote. He said he supported extending the contract but not for four years.
Williams became superintendent July 1, replacing longtime superintendent Ron Duerring, who retired. Since then, Williams has led the county school system as it has reopened for five days per week of in-person instruction amid the ongoing pandemic.
Tuesday's vote came after the school board spent an hour in a closed-door "executive session," which board members called to evaluate Williams.
State law requires boards to evaluate their superintendents at least annually, and it requires that these evaluations occur in private. That's a rarity -- most of the time, boards aren't required to have discussion behind closed doors, though they often choose to do so on certain issues that law allow to be private. After that executive session, the board then held a half-hour second executive session to discuss his contract.
Around the start of last year, a month an a half before the first COVID-19 case was reported in West Virginia, board members Jim Crawford, Becky Jordon and Tracy White successfully and abruptly voted to abandon the planned search for a new superintendent.
They successfully voted to just appoint Williams, effective July 1.
Williams was then the No. 2 administrator in the school system, where he's worked for over three decades. The position wasn't posted for applicants.
Board members White and Ric Cavender were in the minority then, saying they respected Williams but still wanted a search to see whether he was the best option.
The board members who voted to appoint Williams only gave him a one-year contact at that time, covering this school year.