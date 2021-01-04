The Kanawha County Board of Education may vote Tuesday afternoon on whether to keep Tom Williams as superintendent.
The meeting is 3 p.m. at the county school system’s central office, 200 Elizabeth St., on Charleston’s East End. The meeting is open to the public, though board members may spend part of it in a closed-door “executive session.”
Around the start of last year, board members Jim Crawford, Becky Jordon and Tracy White successfully and abruptly voted to abandon the planned search for a new superintendent to replace Ron Duerring. They successfully voted to just appoint Williams.
Williams was then the No. 2 administrator in the school system, where he’s worked for over three decades. The position wasn’t posted for applicants.
Board members Ryan White and Ric Cavender were in the minority, saying they respected Williams but still wanted a search to see whether he was the best option.
The board members who voted to appoint Williams only gave him a one-year contract, covering this school year. They can decide to extend that anywhere from one to four years.
“I would love to come back,” Williams said Monday. “If they don’t want me to come back then I probably will retire, but that’s a decision they make.”
“I would like to have a four-year contract, but, you know, it’s up to them ultimately and that will be their decision and I’ll live with whatever they decide,” he said.
He said he isn’t requesting an increase to his $150,000 annual salary.