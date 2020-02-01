Kanawha board members deny orchestrating superintendent hire

Curious observers trying to follow what’s going on in West Virginia’s most-populous school system are asking: What happened to the superintendent search?
In the span of just over two weeks, the Kanawha County Board of Education accepted the retirement of its longtime superintendent, held a meeting to discuss a search to find his replacement, then abandoned the search and appointed the deputy superintendent to the position.
The board’s actions raise several questions, including:
- How did three of the five school board members end up voting last week to simply promote Deputy Superintendent Tom Williams?
- Why was the public not given an opportunity to voice their comments or concerns?
- How did this occur when Williams’ name was never publicly mentioned as a candidate during this time?
- And why was there a rush to make a decision, when current Superintendent Ron Duerring’s retirement isn’t effective until June 30?
The three board members who voted to promote Williams — Jim Crawford, Tracy White and Becky Jordon — described the vote as serendipitous. They said it was made without illegal planning outside of open meetings.
“There was nothing done that wasn’t proper,” Crawford said.
Crawford said he made up his mind the day of the vote last week, and noted the West Virginia School Board Association’s executive director said a search wasn’t legally required.
Crawford said he didn’t even ask Williams whether he wanted the job beforehand.
White said she voted in favor of Crawford’s motion to appoint someone without even knowing who he would suggest for the position.
When Crawford’s motion to stop the search and appoint someone succeeded — a victory that required her support — and Crawford publicly suggested hiring Williams for the first time, White voted for that, too.
Jordon said no one told her the motions were coming.
But unlike Crawford and White, Jordon said she has been telling people for some time — perhaps including all four of her fellow board members, and perhaps after Duerring told the board he was leaving — that she wanted Williams.
“I’m here to tell you I haven’t been shy about telling people I wanted Dr. Williams as superintendent, OK,” Jordon said. “I could’ve said it a lot, to different people.”
Board President Ryan White, who voted against the hire and still favors a national search, said Jordon told him of her wishes. He said this was after Duerring let the board know he was retiring.
“She called me and talked about something else,” Ryan White said, “and she just threw it in there.
“I said I’ll consider him and I said I prefer to do a search, and she did not object to it.”
Jordon said, “Ryan, he’s the president, he’s a good president, and he really felt like a search. And I’m like, ‘Ugh, OK,’ and I could’ve said it to him at some point.”
She said as it pertained to the search, “I was just going along with the flow.”
“I respect Ryan and I think he takes us in a good direction,” Jordon said. “But ... when this came up and I heard Jim [Crawford], it excited me. I didn’t know what he was doing and I’m like, ‘Yes!’ ”
“I watched Dr. Williams for six years do a great job as deputy superintendent,” Jordon said. “I watched the state Board of Education bring in someone from out of state that was a joke a few years ago, OK. I didn’t want us going that way.
“So when Mr. Crawford threw that out, I got excited when I heard that on the phone and I seconded on that.”
Jordon attended last week’s meeting via teleconference. Her move to second Crawford’s motions allowed the full board to vote on them, and Tracy White’s joining in with Jordon and Crawford gave the majority needed to finally win any vote on the five-member board.
Duerring had been requesting only one-year contract extensions for the past few years. Jordon said he wanted to be near to his grandchild, and she saw his retirement coming. She said she told random people that she wanted Williams.
“As soon as I knew Dr. Duerring was retiring, I mean, I said, ‘I want Dr. Williams,’ I said that,” Jordon said. “I don’t know if Mr. Crawford just thought about it on his own, I don’t know which way, but when I heard that when I was calling in [to last week’s meeting], I was sold, because I think we all are pleased with the way our school system is going and why do we want major disruptions?”
“You know, we’re not going to have public meetings and see what a superintendent’s job needs to be,” Jordon said. She said that after 18 years on the board, she knows what a superintendent needs to do.
Since the vote, Tracy White has said she opposed having community forums on the search because she was afraid of the board repeating what happened when it let the public vote on a school calendar in 2016.
The board gave the public four choices, but instead of approving the one that most students, parents and community members voted for, it approved the one most employees backed.
“We still get backlash from that today,” Tracy White said. “We still get, ‘Why do I bother coming, they do what they want anyway.’ So I feel by doing the same thing as hiring a superintendent, we would’ve gotten the same thing if we didn’t choose who the public wanted us to choose.
“And, honestly, public input is great, but the ultimate decision lies within us five and that’s what we were elected to do.”
Of her vote to appoint someone before Crawford even revealed Williams’ name, Tracy White said, “I feel that we have plenty of qualified people in this building and as their board member, I think we have several great candidates. So if the motion was to promote someone from within, then it really wasn’t the choice of are they qualified, it’s the choosing of who.”
Before abandoning the search last week, the board had unanimously asked the state School Board Association for cost estimates on different search approaches.
The highest estimate was $7,074, which included expenses like $195 to advertise the job at this month’s national superintendents’ conference. The largest expense was $3,450 for four community forums.
In promoting Williams from deputy superintendent to superintendent, the board saved the search costs. But it also raised his current annual salary $20,000, to total $150,000.
Crawford argued the search cost could’ve gone much higher. He noted costs to fly possible candidates in from other states weren’t included.
Ryan White said he’s heard the public call for a search.
“They don’t question [Williams’] qualifications to be the superintendent,” he said. “They say that the process is important and that if he’s the one that’s chosen after a search and he’s the best candidate, then so be it. It would make it so that it’s more of a legitimate appointment. It will give the public more confidence in the board’s actions.”
Cavender, who voted in the minority with Ryan White against making an appointment, said, “While I think there’s a lot of great talent in the school system currently and here locally, all around, I think when you’re dealing with such a high profile position that requires such a skillset that we should be looking everywhere we possibly can to ensure we’re making the right decision.”
Williams’ hiring may be redone, or a search may be restarted, at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday at 200 Elizabeth St., on Charleston’s East End.
Ryan White called the new meeting over concerns that open meeting laws were broken. But his concerns centered not on outside-of-meetings discussions, but on last week’s meeting agenda only saying “Superintendent search” and that meeting instead ending with a superintendent hire.
Regarding the agenda, Jordon said, “I’m not concerned about it, OK. If it’s not legal, we’ll go vote again, OK.”