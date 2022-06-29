West Virginia’s state charter school board chairman is accusing the Kanawha County Board of Education of selling a building for $10 to an alumni group to block a charter school from moving in.
“That’s something that I think hasn’t been reported about why they sold the Garnet Career Center,” Adam Kissel, the state’s Professional Charter School Board chairman, said during the charter board’s virtual public meeting Wednesday.
Three Kanawha school board members contacted by the Gazette-Mail Wednesday denied Kissel's accusation. The school system provided an email from November, when the interested charter school was still planning to open in Nitro, showing the county schools superintendent suggesting board members transfer Garnet to a Garnet “foundation” if it still existed.
The charter would have been one of the first in West Virginia. The others, in Morgantown, the Eastern Panhandle and online, are opening this fall.
The Garnet High School Alumni Association -- it was a Black high school before integration -- could itself lease the building to the previously interested charter, or another charter, if the county school system’s sale documentation doesn’t somehow restrict that.
“I don’t know what that document will say, at this point,” said Lindsey McIntosh, the school system’s general counsel. Don Epps, president of the alumni association, said the group is still seeking the nonprofit status required for the school district to sell Garnet to his organization.
The school system stopped using the building to educate adults at the end of this past school year.
Kanawha and the state as a whole have been seeing public school enrollment decline year after year. But West Virginia’s charter school law includes a provision that county school systems may need to consider when closing and consolidating schools, lest they lose even more money from the largely enrollment-based state funding formula.
“A county board or other public entity shall make facilities available to the charter school that are either not used, in whole or in part, for classroom instruction at the time the charter school seeks to use or lease the public facility,” the law says.
Kanawha schools spokeswoman Briana Warner wrote in an email that the school district doesn’t believe that law blocks the sale.
“It only requires us to lease our property that is not being used, in whole or in part, for classroom purposes to a charter school, if requested,” Warner wrote. “As explained to Accel [Schools] at the time they requested to begin using the building, May 31st, the building would not belong to KCS [Kanawha County Schools] for much longer, and the eventual purchaser of the building was not under the same legal obligation to lease it to them or continue with the month-to-month lease that they would have with KCS.”
Warner provided a May 9 email sent to McIntosh by Angel Moore, a Charleston-based lobbyist and lawyer representing Accel Schools. Accel is the company trying to open the school.
In that email, Moore requested to use the building under that facilities access law and said she wanted to discuss “Accel’s willingness to make accommodations for the [Garnet] foundation’s possible future use of portions.”
McIntosh replied that the building would be publicly auctioned if it didn’t go to the foundation, per the documents Warner provided. On May 24, Moore sent a letter to county schools Superintendent Tom Williams “requesting immediate access.” The letter was carbon copied to the Kanawha school board president, the leaders of both chambers of the Legislature, the leaders of both legislative education committees and the governor’s chief of staff.
Accel spokeswoman Courtney Harritt wrote in an email Wednesday that “we are not looking to fight the decision.”
“Instead, we continue our search for a building where we can serve students in the area,” Harritt wrote. “At this time, our goal is to build relationships throughout the community and to keep as many options open for a Fall 2023 start as possible. This includes an interest in building a relationship with the Garnet Foundation.”
Two Kanawha school board members, Becky Jordon and Ryan White, said they were aware of the proposed charter school’s interest in the building before they voted June 16 to sell it, for $10, pending the alumni association getting nonprofit status. But they said blocking the charter wasn’t why they did that.
“There’s nothing intentional about any of this, I don’t believe,” said Jordon, the board president.
“He can say whatever he wants,” she said of Kissel. “He can call our legal counsel.”
White said he heard about the charter’s interest a couple days before the Gazette-Mail reported on a May 25 state charter board meeting. At that meeting -- a day after the Accel lobbyist requested “immediate access” to the building -- Kissel’s board approved delaying the opening of the interested charter for a year, with Kissel saying the charter’s representatives were “still deciding what building will best serve their students.”
“When I saw [the Gazette-Mail] article, I thought, ‘Well, that issue is resolved,’” White said.
He said he voted to sell to the alumni association because it “wanted the building and they’ve been interested in it for three or four months now and they had some programs that they were going to put in there that” would benefit the school system. Plus, he said, the group was set up to preserve the building.
A third Kanawha board member, Jim Crawford, said he wasn’t aware a charter was interested in the building before voting to sell.
“That didn’t have anything to do with my decision,” he said.
Alone among the five Kanawha board members, Crawford had mentioned at the June 16 meeting not wanting an outside charter there, but he didn’t say there was a charter actually interested. Before the vote to sell that evening, he said he wanted a permanent “reversion clause” that would return the property to the school district if the alumni association stops using it.
“I don’t want it to go to a charter school or anything like that,” he said at the meeting. “Before I’d let it go to a charter school, I’d prefer that Kanawha County Schools open a public charter school and we rent it.”
Crawford said he and Epps went to West Virginia State University together, and Crawford said the Garnet alumni “have the best interests of the community in Charleston and I think what they want to do with that is an excellent idea.”
Epps said “there was no conspiracy” and a “charter school was nowhere in mind when the decision was made.” He declined to say when exactly he became aware that the charter was interested, but said it was after the school system basically offered his group the right of first refusal to take the building.
A nonprofit, including the alumni association itself, could apply to the elected Kanawha school board for approval to open its own charter, rather than apply to the unelected state charter board for approval.
It’s still unclear what Epps’ group will do with the structure.
“What we need now is for people to stand up and back the words” to support and fill the former high school, he said.
“Right now, we’re open to anybody or anything” and decisions “will not be made with any prejudice,” he said.
The interested proposed charter was the Nitro Preparatory Academy, which had originally planned to occupy the former Nitro High building 20 minutes away, near the border of Kanawha and Putnam counties.
When the proposed school’s representatives decided that wouldn’t work -- a decision made public in April -- they said they were exploring other sites to try to still open this fall.
The contract Kissel’s board had signed with Nitro Preparatory Academy allowed it to, despite the name, relocate elsewhere in Kanawha or Putnam, as long as Kissel’s board gave its blessing. One of the previously reported locations considered was Montgomery, on the border of Kanawha and Fayette counties.
Charter schools are publicly funded institutions that are nonetheless freed from many state personnel laws and other public school rules. They can be entirely overseen by unelected boards and private management companies, as would have been the case with this charter.