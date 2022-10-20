Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Thursday replacing Capital High School’s main gym floor and OK’d another cost increase for the new Clendenin Elementary.

The school board approved paying South Charleston-based R.M. Huffman Co. about $234,000 to replace the main Capital gym floor. The only other bidder, Cincinnati Floor Co., said it could do the work for $318,000, according to a document the county school system provided.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you