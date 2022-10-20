The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Thursday replacing Capital High School’s main gym floor and OK’d another cost increase for the new Clendenin Elementary.
The school board approved paying South Charleston-based R.M. Huffman Co. about $234,000 to replace the main Capital gym floor. The only other bidder, Cincinnati Floor Co., said it could do the work for $318,000, according to a document the county school system provided.
Kanawha schools Facilities Director Chuck Smith said the existing gym floor is original to the school, which opened in 1989, and it’s worn. He said the money awarded Thursday will also go to repairing mechanical parts that allow the bleachers to move.
Regarding Clendenin Elementary, Thursday’s vote was to approve a second “change order” increasing the possible cost of building the school.
The county demolished the original school building after the June 2016 flood and transferred students to Bridge Elementary and trailer classrooms beside that school. Since then, Kanawha has been trying to build a new consolidated school for both.
It was supposed to be done by July, but officials said discovering pyritic sulfur at the construction site significantly slowed progress. The substance could have threatened the building’s foundations.
According to school system documents, Waterford, Ohio-based Wolf Creek Contracting was supposed to build the school for $30.5 million.
In August, the board approved paying the company up to $2.3 million more to remove and replace the soil containing the pyritic sulfur. Smith said that work is about 95% done but didn’t know how close the actual extra cost had come to $2.3 million.
On Thursday, the board approved paying Wolf Creek Contracting a further $650,000 to install the concrete building pad, walls and utilities under the pad. Smith said that extra cost might increase if the company can document the expense to justify it.
Kanawha schools officials expect Federal Emergency Management Agency flood relief money to pay 90% of the cost increase.
Smith said Thursday’s approval means “starting where we stopped, and gets us moving forward.” He said he doesn’t expect the school to open before January 2024.
“We’ve still got a long way to go,” he said.
All votes Thursday were 4-0. Board member Jim Crawford was absent.